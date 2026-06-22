Gemma O'Doherty On Jewish Lawfare, Crisis Actors And The Fall Of Ireland
A conversation with Monika Schaefer across the pond
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The sad fact is, Idk how much change in the inevitability of the coming NWO any of us can effect; this movement by them (the powers that be/TPTB) is so well-planned, organized & has been going on for so long, as well it seems that there are so damned many fronts to their strategy that it would take a brilliant & very charismatic leader/activist to unite us enough to thwart their selfish & greedy goals.
Jeremy Clarkeson might be of intrest again for your jewish Warfare.
He had his programme Top Gear for years He has done a WW2 Documentry and a Holocaust Documentry
He got in trouble with German Diplomats for doing a Nazi Salute on top gear
They said if had aired on German TV he would have been Sentenced to 6 months in jail.
Monica so called friends in America and Canada said you dont go to jail
For this type of thing that it was fake News.
I think Clarkeson Knows the Truth about WW2
IF you type into Youtube (Jeremy Clarkson visits a Nazi Death Camp ) you can see why Clarkson was sent on his way to open his farm .
The jews dont play why they left him away with jokes about deathcamps and Nazi Salutes.
You just have to look at recent times
Clarkeson goes on to promote Astra Zeneca for his fans
He becomes a crisis actor against the goverment with his farm and his fellow farmer thinks hes a hero.
Now he had beat cancer with a test .
How Dare that Fat B pretend to beat cancer .
Go get your Chemo and Radiotherpy English farmers you Know the jew want your land RIP
This is Jewish Warfare Good Goy Jeremy rub hands.