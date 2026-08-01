Gemma O'Doherty On Faith, Jews, Aaron Brady, Immigration And The Fall Of The West
A lengthy conversation with Donald Jeffries about faith, Ireland, Jews, State corruption, mass immigration and the fall of the West.
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Great interview. Gemma is so articulate and knowledgeable and really did herself proud. Please God Aaron Brady will benefit from the exposure.
The Jews did enter Ireland and some stayed. I’m talking about the Sabbatean frankists who may have come in the early 1800s , they converted to Christianity and these families are still in Eire today….they would be Freemasons also. Mark Windows from windows on the world.net did a piece on this. Very interesting. I grew up in a very small town in county cork and now I suspect that some pupils in our school had in fact this secret identity. I believe that they are very happy with the way Ireland is changing. I met someone from my class last year and she said it was all good….the change…..the town is overwhelmingly foreign…no families living in the town…just some businesses….no community life…how can it be so good…