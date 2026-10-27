For some time, I’ve been having issues with my website www.gemmaodoherty.com which is the depository of most of my broadcast journalism over the last 10 years, particularly my coverage of the Covid era and all of the attacks on me by the regime for taking a stand against it. I’ve taken action to try to resolve these problems, added extra layers of security, and believe my site is now loading and working effectively.

Overnight, I’ve also launched a new video archive which holds most of my videos (approximately 5000) from the last six years and has a comprehensive search engine with shareable links.

I hope that subscribers will share these links on their own social media so that some of my work might start to show on internet search engines instead of the black propaganda and shameless lies about me. There is still some tweaking to do with the new system but my videos for now are finally accessible. You will be able to do searches on all of the regular topics I cover such as controlled opposition, psychological operations, crisis actors, pharma poisoning, Agenda 21, regime corruption, framing of Aaron Brady, bogus wars, climate scam, true health, germ theory, and last but not least Catholicism.

You will find my new video archive on my website www.gemmaodoherty.com if you go to the menu and click Latest Videos. Or you can go straight here: video.gemmaodoherty.com. It is still being tweaked so bear with us.

Last night on my livestream, we discussed the new archive and its content. If you missed it, you can watch back here:

Thank you for bearing with me during these difficulties. There is still some work to do on the archive but hopefully all will run smoothly from now on. I stream three evenings a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm Irish time (GMT) on my website www.gemmaodoherty.com. You can join the live chat on https://gettr.com/user/gemmaodoherty.

Pre-Covid I was the most retweeted journalist in Ireland

I am banned pretty much everywhere still - on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, where I had some of the biggest accounts prior to Covid. They refuse to reinstate me. I believe this is down to two factors:

I am calling out the fakery of most media events which trend on these big platforms and are being used to socially engineer the masses. In Ireland, I am naming and shaming the individual actors in the framing of innocent men and women including criminals who are Supreme Court judges, members of the police or State lawyers. This is very problematic for the regime. Ireland is home to the European HQs of all the large social media platforms and the mafia who run the country have ordered them to block my presence on the internet and facilitate ritual defamation of my work and good name.

So I continue to rely on my website and more obscure platforms like Gettr and Bitchute to get my work out. Obviously, Substack still permits me to be here, for now.

Many thanks to all of you who follow and support me. I hope you will continue to do so. Please visit video.gemmaodoherty.com for more.