Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O’Doherty’s Substack

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

You need to decide to whom you will sacrifice the children

https://photos.app.goo.gl/EyuZGoNh7H6GsfuL6

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Christine FOIs's avatar
Christine FOIs
2h

Shared!

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