Gardai Remove 'Aaron Brady Is Innocent' Banner
The words that cannot be said in Ireland because the Gardai and media framed an innocent man to cover up the murder of their colleague
Please help us to get this innocent man out of jail. He is serving life in prison for a crime he could not have committed. It cannot be done without your help.
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Not one of the controlled opposition media will touch this case. The campaign is being completely suppressed so please share this link and let people know about the rampant corruption in Ireland
I saw the video on YouTube, just awful for them to do that and trying to get at the filming equipment too, rotten altogether.