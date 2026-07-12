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Gemma O’Doherty
1h

Not one of the controlled opposition media will touch this case. The campaign is being completely suppressed so please share this link and let people know about the rampant corruption in Ireland

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Noelle Simpson's avatar
Noelle Simpson
3h

I saw the video on YouTube, just awful for them to do that and trying to get at the filming equipment too, rotten altogether.

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