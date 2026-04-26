Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Brady's avatar
Caroline Brady
2d

Wow fantastic work Gemma thank you for your continued support 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gemma O’Doherty
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
2d

Another excellent article, as always, expertly written and inclusive of every single detail of this disgraceful miscarriage of justice. It’s terrifying but not surprising what lengths The State will go to, to avoid being exposed. Shame on all of those who have a hand in this. I’ve believed in the innocence of Aaron and James right from the start. It’s as plain as day. I pray to God that justice will prevail. Why aren’t Adrian Donohoe’s family speaking out and demanding that the actual killers be apprehended.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture