Chief Prosecutor for the State Brendan Grehan SC has a long career of corruption behind him but nothing as depraved as the framing of Aaron Brady and James Flynn

Every day in the courts of Ireland, judges, barristers and solicitors engage in audacious fraud, corruption and wholesale abuse of the law and people’s rights. But their most depraved and sinister act in recent years has been the framing of innocent man Aaron Brady for the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe, a murder he did not and could not have committed.

Aaron Brady (34) is serving life in Portlaoise Prison, having exhausted all avenues of appeal in Ireland and Europe. Not one fragment of forensic evidence has ever been detected or produced linking him to the murder. His best friend James Flynn, who was unlawfully convicted of stealing the car the State claimed was used in the 2013 murder robbery at a rural credit union near Dundalk, Co Louth, is being subjected to ongoing and unprecedented abuse by the Irish courts.

Aaron Brady in prison with his mother Caroline and father Tony. Adrian Donohoe’s killer was over 6 feet in height, significantly taller than Aaron

The judiciary of Ireland have tied themselves up in knots over the case of James Flynn, who loyally sought to defend Aaron and paid a heavy price for doing so, as anyone who publicly protests Aaron’s innocence does. Irish judges have committed so much fraud in both of these cases, their lies are catching up with them. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court admitted it had made an ‘error’ in its judgment in James Flynn’s recent appeal, which will be heard again this Wednesday April 29th. When the highest court in the land admits to something like this, it should of course be headline news but there isn’t a whisper about it in the media - mainstream or alternative. Almost every crime reporter in the country participated in the framing of these two young fathers. This latest stunt is no doubt designed to kick James Flynn’s inevitable acquittal into next year so they can maintain their unlawful gagging order on him and stop him from speaking out about what the Irish police did to him and Aaron.

Lorcan Staines, Grehan’s sidekick barrister for the State, who has been very active in the framing of Aaron Brady and James Flynn

To understand how we got to this point, let’s go back to the beginning and examine why these innocent men were targeted by the State. Those who have been following this case for some time are aware that the guards coerced and blackmailed drug dealers to make fabricated statements against Aaron Brady. Their ‘star witness’ Daniel Cahill is a well-known drug dealer from Donaghmede, north Dublin and was recruited by the State to make a farcical statement that Aaron had told him in a pub that he had ‘shot a cop.’ This is the only ‘evidence’ the State has against Aaron and in any functioning justice system would have been rejected out of hand. Daniel Cahill - a member of the Ryan crime gang and long-time puppet of corrupt Gardai - was warned that he would be deported from the US if he didn’t make this claim against Aaron.

The State’s ‘star witness’ in the case against Aaron Brady - drug dealer Daniel Cahill who admitted all of his friends were either in jail or dead

Here is Daniel Cahill stating that all of his friends in Dublin are either dead or in jail: he knew he would end up the same way if he refused to take up the Garda’s request to frame Aaron. (Warning: contains crude language and imagery)

Despite being illegal in the US, found in possession of illegal drugs and wanted for a number of violent crimes, Cahill was allowed to stay in exchange for making a statement against Aaron. Today, he manages a Rory Dolan restaurant Il Primo in White Plains, upstate New York.

On the evening of the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe in January 2013, Aaron Brady, then 21, was in the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland near Cullaville, Co Armagh, loading cubes of waste diesel onto a truck, about 30 minutes away from the murder scene in the Republic. Fuel laundering is a criminal offence in Ireland and the North but is a common activity among young men living on the border, seeking to earn extra cash. When he had finished at the diesel yard, he went to visit his then-girlfriend and her family in their home nearby. In the early hours of Sunday morning, James Flynn collected him and they drove across the border into the South to spend the night in Flynn’s family home, a detached mansion called Dunroamin House near the Lordship Credit Union, where Detective Adrian Donohoe had been shot in the head at point blank range at 9.30pm the previous night.

Lordship Credit Union outside Dundalk, Co Louth, where Adrian Donohoe was killed at point blank range on January 25th 2013. The real killers were seen speeding away on the wrong side of this country road and heading towards Dublin

Having crossed the border into the South, the young men drove directly into the Garda cordon which was heavily policed by squad cars, checkpoints and helicopter surveillance. This act in itself is indicative of innocence. If they had anything to do with the murder, they would never have chosen to drive into the police blockade, knowing there would be officers swarming the area and they would be interrogated about their movements the evening before. If they were guilty of the crime, they would not have returned back into southern Ireland from UK jurisdiction in the first place.

Aaron and James spent the night of the murder in the Flynn family home Dunroamin House, a short distance from the credit union at Lordship. If they had any involvement in the murder they would not have crossed back over the border and driven into the police cordon

When they were stopped by guards at a checkpoint, Aaron made a minor alteration to the time he had been at his girlfriend’s house the evening before because he did not want the guards to know that he had been involved in fuel laundering at the time. This was the plank upon which the State built its shambolic case against him. They also tried to stitch James up for the crime, but his car was seen on CCTV at the time of the murder in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

Framed by the State: Aaron Brady and his best friend James Flynn

Unfortunately for Aaron, no footage was found of him on the night of the murder because of his relatively remote location at the time and the lack of CCTV cameras in the area. When it became clear that the guards were probing his movements on the night, Aaron visited Dundalk Garda Station and told Detective Mark Phillips where he had been at the time of the murder. He asked Phillips to go to the scene in Northern Ireland where he would find diesel laundering paraphernalia and other proof that Aaron was there that night. Phillips refused. At that point, it was obvious that the guards were intent on framing somebody for the murder of their colleague and Aaron was the perfect fit.

Mainstream media articles from the trial reveal that the gardai failed to investigate Aaron Brady’s alibi

This admission by Aaron Brady as to his location on the night further demonstrates his innocence. If he was involved in the murder, he would surely have prepared a better alibi, not one that would fall apart on initial scrutiny. And he would not have implicated himself in another crime as he did by confessing to the fact that he was laundering diesel at the time of the murder, which can carry a significant sentence.

So why did the gardai refuse to investigate Aaron’s solid alibi and why were they under so much pressure to find a scapegoat? The only explanation that makes any sense is that they were protecting the real killers and that Donohoe was murdered by his own as part of an inside job. James and Aaron were considered collateral damage, used as patsies to draw a line under the case and give the public the impression that the killers had been brought to justice.

In the weeks leading up to his murder, the popular detective had been highly critical of garda management over their handling of station closures, cutbacks and morale in the force. Donohoe was organising a mutiny against his bosses at an upcoming AGM and was in the process of mobilising the troops against Garda management. Taking on the top police brass in this country and criticising them in any way is extremely dangerous for anyone, but when their opponent is a member of the force, senior management will stop at nothing to silence them.

The usual method for dealing with them is either expulsion from the force, a campaign of harassment and defamation (as happened to Sgt Maurice McCabe), or assassination. Adrian had not been due to work on the night of the murder but was called in at the last minute to escort a series of cash collections from rural credit unions. The manner of the shooting was professional and clean: a direct and skilled hit in the head that would take him out in seconds, all the hallmarks of a professional job. This was not the work of a gang of cash-hungry raiders. They left the bulk of the money behind, another very bizarre element in the case, which strengthens the theory that the purpose of the ‘raid’ was to kill Donohoe.

In the minutes after the murder, a car matching that seen by eye witnesses to the murder was seen speeding away from the credit union, swerving onto the middle of the road and driving around a major roundabout in the wrong direction, before making its way onto the motorway for Dublin. This car and credible witnesses who saw it were airbrushed out of the case and the trial. This car was almost certainly carrying the real killers. The gardai, DPP and judiciary ignored this vital evidence and colluded to frame two innocent men instead in order to protect the real killers.

A campaign of harassment against Aaron and his family was launched shortly after the murder. The guards began to spread rumours in Louth and Armagh that he was their man and it was only a matter of time before they arrested him. They defamed anyone associated with him, including his father Tony, a successful physiotherapist, actively involved with the GAA. Defamatory stories were put out in the media about him. A picture of Aaron was printed in a tabloid claiming he was the chief suspect. By now, he knew he was going to be their scapegoat and they were planning to frame him for the murder. He made a decision to leave for America.

Aaron went to Boston where his friend James Flynn, an American citizen, had a thriving construction business. He started a new life, got married to an American of Irish heritage and became a father to a baby boy. He moved to the Bronx, where he built up a network of friends in its large Irish community but also crossed paths with some of the criminals who would later play a role in his framing. He thought the guards had ended their campaign of harassment against him. In fact, they were preparing to launch their final assault.

In 2017, Pat Marry, a notoriously crooked detective from Westmeath, began to travel to the US to track down and intimidate illegal Irish, offering them deals to stay in the US in exchange for ‘information’ about Aaron. They focused on vulnerable people with charges pending for drug dealing and assault. Daniel Cahill was an obvious candidate. He worked hand in glove with Homeland Security agent Matt Katske to achieve his sordid end.

Another of his targets was a mentally vulnerable young woman called Molly Staunton, an Irish-American who was facing charges in relation to a domestic row she had had with her boyfriend, a friend of Aaron’s. She was also coerced into making a statement against him or face jail. Below is video footage, shown during Aaron’s 2020 trial, of Molly Staunton. She had been taken alone to a precinct in New York with four officers and coerced into making a statement that she had heard Aaron saying he ‘shot a cop in Ireland’. The rest of this clip shows her testimony at the trial three years later when she tried to withdraw her statement and tell the truth. Counsel for the State Brendan Grehan forced her to commit perjury as she tried to make it clear that Aaron had never made any such admission. She was warned by Detective Mark Phillips of the consequences if she changed her mind and cleared Aaron: that she herself could face jail. This woman and Daniel Cahill were allowed to give their testimony by video link from New York due to the Covid lockdowns, another disgraceful injustice done to Aaron but one which facilitated the cover-up. He was not even allowed to face his lying accusers.

While giving her testimony by video link, Molly Staunton was challenged by a man who was present with her in the apartment. He attempted to stop her testimony and at one point slammed her computer down. The prosecution failed to investigate or identify this individual and what his motives were. In any normal trial, the case would have been dismissed after such an attack in front of the jury but nothing more was said and Staunton’s evidence was allowed to stand.

The gardai were desperate to get James Flynn involved in the framing of his friend. They searched for a weak link in his life where they might be able to apply pressure. At the time, his brother Eugene, who also lived in Boston, was facing a potential criminal charge because he had tried to protect himself against an African-American employee who had been violent towards him. The leftist police in Massachusetts turned the tables on Eugene and threatened him with deportation. HSI agents began to follow Eugene and James and harass them at their business in the hope that they would break. They also interrogated anyone who knew Aaron including Matt Flaherty, a former housemate of Aaron’s who was threatened with jail for harbouring an ‘IRA terrorist’. Neither Aaron nor any member of his family have ever had any involvement with the IRA. In this video, you will hear Eugene and James speaking to Flaherty after his arrest.

In 2017, James flew into Belfast Airport with his wife only to discover he had been followed by rogue Special Agent Matt Katske from Homeland Security who was working hand in glove with Pat Marry to frame Aaron.

James was clever enough to secretly record the conversation, which you can listen to below. The recording was explosive because it confirmed how police had set about framing Aaron, offering bribes in the form of green cards and amnesties to criminals who would make statements against him. Michael White, a notorious judge with a long record of corruption behind him, refused to allow the jury to listen to the tape.

Despite all of the evidence that he had been framed and the lack of any forensics linking him to the murder, Aaron Brady was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in August 2020 for the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe. Since then, he has lost all of his appeals including to the European Court of Human Rights, revealing the totality of rot within the Irish and European judicial systems.

James Flynn took a courageous stand in defending the innocence of his friend by releasing his recording of Matt Katske to his legal team for use in the trial. His brave actions would backfire however and the DPP then set about framing him using the same insidious State lawyers Brendan Grehan and Lorcan Staines. Because there was CCTV of James in Crossmaglen at the time of the murder, they couldn’t frame him for that crime but concocted a story that he had been involved in the theft of a car alleged to have been used in the murder which the State said was stolen two nights’ earlier.

The car that was stolen in the seaside village of Clogherhead was a blue Passat. The only eye witnesses to the murder say the killers’ car was silver/grey. This is just one of numerous anomalies in the case against James Flynn.

At the time of his arrest, James, who has British and American citizenship, was working in London. The State required an extradition warrant to return him to Dublin for trial so the guards fabricated a larger file against him to persuade the British authorities to return him to their clutches. Even though they alleged the Passat had been used in the murder of a guard, they minimised this alleged crime and bundled it into a larger batch of so-called creeper burglaries, where a raider breaks into a house, steals the car keys and absconds with the vehicle. James Flynn’s legal team were able to prove he was not involved in any of these crimes and that he was in the US when some of them were committed. Unusually, his case was heard in the Special Criminal Court, without a jury present. Judge Tony Hunt heard the case, and without informing the defence, changed the indictment sheet, isolating the Passat charge and finding James guilty of that. He said there was insufficient evidence to convict him of the other charges. It is inconceivable that Tony Hunt, an experienced judge, did not know that he was breaking the law when he altered the charges against James without informing him in advance. This was another deliberate ruse in the charade to thwart justice for another few years.

Judge Tony Hunt of the Special Criminal Court was found to have acted unlawfully against James Flynn by his colleagues in the Court of Appeal but no action was taken against him. At the very least, he should have been impeached.

When his appeal was heard, the Court of Appeal found that Judge Hunt had indeed acted unlawfully and the conviction for the theft of the Passat was overturned. See decision below.

On that day, in March 2025, those of us present in the court believed James would be acquitted with a full apology and allowed to walk. In a functioning judicial system, there would have been consequences for Judge Hunt too, and at the very minimum he would have been impeached for his ‘unlawful’ behaviour. But there was another sickening twist in the story. Instead of releasing James Flynn, whom by now had spent three years in unlawful detention, Judge Tara Burns, in a sickening act of injustice against the young man, asked the DPP if they would like to retry him. Needless to say, the State agreed. All of this was contrived by the judiciary and the DPP to kick the can further down the road for another few years in the hope of breaking everyone involved.

James Flynn was rearrested in the court. When he was finally released last summer, he was bound to the most stringent bail conditions at the request of Superintendent Mark Phillips. These included a bond of €200,000, which his extended family had to gather together, an order that he was not allowed to speak publicly about his case (completely illegal), an order that he was not allowed to enter the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland, where his wife and two small children live, and an order that he must sign on twice a day in Castleblaney Garda Station. In the history of Irish jurisprudence, never has such a brutal regime been imposed on a man whose conviction had been overturned and was found by an appellate court to have been the victim of judicial illegality. Once again, the media turned their backs. Here is a selection of the reporters most actively involved in the framing of Aaron and James.

Garda assets who call themselves journalists - this is just a selection of the reporters who were involved in the framing of Aaron Brady and James Flynn.

James Flynn appealed to the Supreme Court to have the retrial stopped. Last month, the highest court in the land ruled that it could go ahead, despite the litany of abuse James has been subjected to at the hands of the State and courts, and the prospect of double jeopardy, given that his conviction has already been overturned. As part of his appeal, he claimed a retrial is also moot because he had already served his eight-year sentence for the theft of the Passat when time for good behaviour was taken into account. The Supreme Court ignored this critical point.

It then emerged that the court had made a factual error in its judgment by claiming that James had been sentenced to 13 years when it fact it was only eight. The Supreme Court is going to re-examine his case next Wednesday.

James Flynn should never have been charged with any of these crimes but the State knows that if they release him, he will finally be able to tell the story of how he and Aaron were framed. The guards will stop at nothing to prevent him from doing this.

On the Justice for Aaron Brady YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@justice4aaronbrady755), Tony Brady has made a series of videos in the last week explaining the ludicrous charges against James Flynn and the fantastical story of the car theft created by the gardai. It is simply mindblowing what the State has got away with.

The controlled opposition in Ireland have gone out of their way to ignore this appalling miscarriage of justice against two innocent men, as they fawn over Enoch Burke whom unlike Aaron could leave jail tonight and get on with his life. Indeed the Enoch Burke saga is being used as a distraction to ensure the Irish people don’t find out about what has been done to Aaron Brady and James Flynn. Why do you think Enoch Burke gets all the headlines and promotion by the algorithm when Aaron Brady’s justice campaign is lucky to get one retweet on X and a few hundred views on YouTube? Why does the media not utter a word about Aaron Brady any more and even question the damning evidence of a cover-up that his father Tony and I have put into the public domain? Because they know we are right.

They want you caught up in the Enoch Burke drama. They don’t want you to hear the name Aaron Brady. They are manipulating you and trying to prevent you from discovering the truth about a real miscarriage of justice. If you really want to create change in Ireland, rather than blocking roads, fight to get Aaron Brady out of jail. His name alone is enough to terrify the State.

I have been severely targeted by the State for being the only journalist in Ireland to speak out about the framing of Aaron Brady and James Flynn. The two farcical lawfare actions against me were taken at a time when I had made it clear that I supported their acquittal. The State has tried desperately to silence me and their families from drawing public awareness to this terrible injustice. Please do what you can to share this article and the Brady family’s justice campaign: https://www.youtube.com/@justice4aaronbrady755. It will make a difference. Aaron Brady cannot be allowed to languish in jail for another 30 years.

Please write to Aaron in Portlaoise Prison, Portlaoise, Co Laois. I would be very grateful to hear your insights into the case in the comments below. Thank you.