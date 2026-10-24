There is no revolution happening in France. Just like the original one, the current street protests are organised, choreographed and run by the usual suspects to bring in more ‘order out of chaos’. No doubt there are many decent French men and women taking to the streets in disgust at the vile political elite but most of those involved are rent-a-mob and those at the front creating violence are police and military operating as agents provocateurs to justify more police state and lockdowns of French towns. Read the headline above from the fake news: 70,000 police and soldiers on duty. You can be sure the bulk of them are working as fake protestors. And if you’re in doubt, take one look at this AI video to understand the level of fakery going on.