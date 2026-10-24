Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O’Doherty’s Substack

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Nor's avatar
Nor
8h

100% Same as all the assanations trump rallies black lives matter school shootings all theatre we are on to you assholes

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
8h

It's all so Judaic.

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