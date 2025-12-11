Flying Scarefest: Another CGI Plane Falls Out Of The Sky
2025 was the year of the air hoax and the latest staged crash was as ridiculous as the rest. They'll do anything to terrify the sheep and stop them flying. Remember, they want you in your digital cage
In the latest air scare for the imbeciles, a small plane fell out of the sky and slammed into a moving car on a busy freeway in Florida during an emergency landing. The driver suffered minor injuries even though a plane landed on top of her car and the pilot and a passenger walked away unhurt. Yes, you read that correctly. As it was ‘an emergency landing’, we can assume the pilot still had control of the plane but for some reason chose to land in the middle of a busy freeway full of cars almost guaranteeing his death and many others around him. Add in a big spoonful of duping delight for good measure and you can rest assured it was nothing more than a bad movie.
There’s no shortage of willing participants to take part in these drills. While the crashes themselves might be staged, they often do the filming on location in the middle of the night or crack of dawn when they can close a highway off for long distances and no-one will be any the wiser. Here’s how they do it - drills like this go live when all the footage is prepped and ready to go.
They got away with 9/11. This is child’s play to them. If you haven’t noticed, there’s some sort of public transport incident almost daily on the fakestream now involving either buses, trains, planes or trucks. They’re as common as the non-stop hyped-up weather events. It’s all about advancing the UN SDGs in the run-up to 2030. The masses must to be trained to stay home and daily psyops are the method.
They have NDA’s of course. And even if someone tried to ‘speak out’ they’re not guaranteed a platform in the first place. There surely has to be a point when people are waking up to this baloney..
Thank you Gemma for bringing this to the attention of people who might still insist on tuning into 'the news'.
There is no news, look around you, people are fine and busy trying to make something of their lives, which is a human right! These bstrds can only do their utmost to put fear into people; it's disgusting the lows they stoop to. Nothing ever happens that's newsworthy.
Newsworthy is IMO made up. Ignore it all, pay no heed.
Same thing during Novid, how people couldn't see life as usual is beyond me.
For people who say the actors would speak out or leak what they do... No they wouldn't! The world is filled with billions of people and those who do that psyop work are all in a closed network, getting handsomely paid and even if they did speak out, who'd believe them in the echo chamber that is SM.
I really don't give a fck but to be lied to on such a massive scale should be humiliating to most people.