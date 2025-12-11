Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

RJ Sykes
1d

They have NDA’s of course. And even if someone tried to ‘speak out’ they’re not guaranteed a platform in the first place. There surely has to be a point when people are waking up to this baloney..

SMcC
1d

Thank you Gemma for bringing this to the attention of people who might still insist on tuning into 'the news'.

There is no news, look around you, people are fine and busy trying to make something of their lives, which is a human right! These bstrds can only do their utmost to put fear into people; it's disgusting the lows they stoop to. Nothing ever happens that's newsworthy.

Newsworthy is IMO made up. Ignore it all, pay no heed.

Same thing during Novid, how people couldn't see life as usual is beyond me.

For people who say the actors would speak out or leak what they do... No they wouldn't! The world is filled with billions of people and those who do that psyop work are all in a closed network, getting handsomely paid and even if they did speak out, who'd believe them in the echo chamber that is SM.

I really don't give a fck but to be lied to on such a massive scale should be humiliating to most people.

