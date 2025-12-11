In the latest air scare for the imbeciles, a small plane fell out of the sky and slammed into a moving car on a busy freeway in Florida during an emergency landing. The driver suffered minor injuries even though a plane landed on top of her car and the pilot and a passenger walked away unhurt. Yes, you read that correctly. As it was ‘an emergency landing’, we can assume the pilot still had control of the plane but for some reason chose to land in the middle of a busy freeway full of cars almost guaranteeing his death and many others around him. Add in a big spoonful of duping delight for good measure and you can rest assured it was nothing more than a bad movie.

There’s no shortage of willing participants to take part in these drills. While the crashes themselves might be staged, they often do the filming on location in the middle of the night or crack of dawn when they can close a highway off for long distances and no-one will be any the wiser. Here’s how they do it - drills like this go live when all the footage is prepped and ready to go.

They got away with 9/11. This is child’s play to them. If you haven’t noticed, there’s some sort of public transport incident almost daily on the fakestream now involving either buses, trains, planes or trucks. They’re as common as the non-stop hyped-up weather events. It’s all about advancing the UN SDGs in the run-up to 2030. The masses must to be trained to stay home and daily psyops are the method.