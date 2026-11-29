The beautiful season of Advent begins today with a timely reminder from the holy Gospel of St Mark:

Jesus said to his disciples: “Be watchful! Be alert! You do not know when the time will come. It is like a man travelling abroad. He leaves home and places his servants in charge, each with his own work, and orders the gatekeeper to be on the watch. Watch, therefore; you do not know when the lord of the house is coming, whether in the evening, or at midnight, or at cockcrow, or in the morning. May he not come suddenly and find you sleeping. What I say to you, I say to all: ‘Watch!’”

Advent is a time for renewing our faith and trust in the Lord, to relieve ourselves of all earthly burdens, offer them up and hand them to Him, the ultimate physician and problem-solver. It’s a time to untangle ourselves from the knots and complications of this fleeting world and accept that they are passing and trivial compared to what is coming next when we face judgement after death having chosen to be either reunited with Our Creator or destined to eternal torment. Many of our fellow men are on the latter path, especially those in positions of power. They dedicate their lives to evil and causing misery, abusing their authority and meting out intolerable injustice and cruelty to those they are supposed to serve.

These morally bankrupt people now control society and seek to control us. They never will once we shield ourselves in the armour of Jesus Christ, Our Redeemer. They require a lot of prayer to save them from the wrath of God, the only Judge. Salvation is always available but it must come with a contrite heart and true repentance in this world. Advent provides the optimal opportunity for that, grounding us again in our true purpose, what God wants from our lives, and why we must continue to bear witness to His Truth.

This short meditation, written by French Catholic Élisabeth Leseur, provides the perfect roadmap for how we should spend this holy season preparing for the coming of Our Lord. Élisabeth died in 1914, but the letters she wrote to her agnostic husband Félix inspired him to convert to the One True Faith and become a Dominican priest.

Keeping Watch In Advent

Prayer: More intimate, more profound. Frequent holy Communion. Meditation.



Penance: In a spirit of reparation. Self-denial sought and offered up. Completely hidden, done for God alone.



Charity: More lively, more self-forgetful, more spiritual. May the exterior be more attractive, more gentle toward all, in proportion as there is more interior detachment.



Greater efforts than ever to remove from my heart and conceal from others the hurt caused by many people’s hostility to, ignorance of, and contempt for my faith. To offer up these frequent and painful stings, which sometimes strike to the quick, for the benefit of those who inflict them, for others, in a spirit of reparation. Never to betray the confidence that another has entrusted.



In work for others, be vigilant against all pride and egotism. Not to forget that I am only the simple intermediary between God and others, the dull instrument Providence uses, and that my role consists in perfecting this instrument, for which I still need grace.

God bless all of you during this holy season. Stay close to Our Lady, Mediatrix Of All Graces, as we prepare for the Solemnity of her Immaculate Conception on December 8th. Pray the Rosary daily walking with Christ through His Life, Death and Resurrection, and keeping focused on our ultimate goal: to be with Him in Heaven. And rather than stressing out over the materialistic pressures of the empty Jewish ‘holiday season’, restore the traditional Catholic Christmas of our childhoods in your homes. Use the weeks ahead to spend more time in prayer, especially in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, fasting and putting the Faith at the centre of your family’s life in preparation for the birth of Our Lord.

Christus Vincit