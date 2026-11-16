Fakery doesn’t come much faker than this 🥱
We demand better psyops!
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fakery doesn’t come much faker than this 🥱
We demand better psyops!
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yep, filming is way more important than helping ;)
Fire The Crisis Trannies!