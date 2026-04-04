Europe Is Returning To Its Catholic Roots
The One True Faith is the only weapon against the New World Order and Judeo-Masonic totalitarianism
A compilation of some of the Holy Week processions around Europe.
The counter-revolution is well and truly underway. Catholicism and Catholic morality are the greatest threat to the One World Government/New World Order and always have been. It is the only weaponry we need. Submit to Jesus. Reject Judeo-Masonic degeneracy. Restore the Old World Order.
Hymn: Miserere Mei (Have Mercy On Me, Oh Lord - Psalm 51) by Gregorio Allegri circa 1638)
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If you're coming on here to troll and attack Catholicism and make a fool of yourself, you’re in the wrong place and will be blocked
I do see the Catholic Morality part something positive.
Would love to see the Church break away from their Jewish controllers.