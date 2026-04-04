A compilation of some of the Holy Week processions around Europe.

The counter-revolution is well and truly underway. Catholicism and Catholic morality are the greatest threat to the One World Government/New World Order and always have been. It is the only weaponry we need. Submit to Jesus. Reject Judeo-Masonic degeneracy. Restore the Old World Order.

Hymn: Miserere Mei (Have Mercy On Me, Oh Lord - Psalm 51) by Gregorio Allegri circa 1638)