Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Gemma O’Doherty's avatar
Gemma O’Doherty
2dEdited

If you're coming on here to troll and attack Catholicism and make a fool of yourself, you’re in the wrong place and will be blocked

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
2d

I do see the Catholic Morality part something positive.

Would love to see the Church break away from their Jewish controllers.

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