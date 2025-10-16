Erika Kirk: The Joy Of Widowhood (Vicks Edition)
Some more cheese from the free-dumb ceremony at the Crisis Actor Oscars. Must have been VapoRub or something stronger up her nose that feigned the odd fake tear amidst all the giggling...
Courtesy of Cloverfield_2022 channel on Bitchute
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They know they are lying
They know we know they are lying
They know they are lying in the name of God (Mister President)
We know they are lying (us here)
We know they know that we know they are lying
We know they are lying in the name of God
Who knows when the lies will end ?
Trump has a pain in his royal arse listening to this bad actor. But they're all constructed people, Melania another constructed one for the job. There's no backround to Charlie and Erika, none