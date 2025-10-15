Erika ‘fights back tears’ as she plays the role of worst grieving widow ever at Charlie’s birthday party yesterday

The cringefest goes on. Yesterday, the abysmal actors from ‘Charlie Kirk: The Movie’ put on another squirmathon for the fake hero’s 32nd birthday. He was off in Eilat blowing out his candles with Jeffrey and the girls in between surgery while ‘they’ were acting out their skin-crawling ‘Medal Of Freedom’ ceremony. Skip-size bucket at the ready.

As usual, there was barely a wet eye in the place, especially from the leading lady. Erika was not exactly ‘fighting the tears back’, despite gushing media reports to the contrary. The radiant ‘tragic widow’ kept forgetting her part in the soap opera - what’s new? - bursting into smile, full of the joys of bereavement after ‘losing her husband and children’s father’. When she did conjure up the occasional sniffle concealed in her dry hanky, it was so contrived and laboured, she couldn’t help displaying her duping delight with a beaming grin.

Despite all the money at the Jews’ disposal, why can’t they find decent actors to play these roles? Alas it has a promising upside. The con artist playing Mrs Kirk has done more for the cause of truth worldwide than the spurious Sars 2 virus could even dream of. She is dragging legions of people out of the matrix and exposing the fake alt right controlled opposition and their media for the charlatans and shills that they are.

Thank you, Erika. You really do deserve a Nobel Prize with your Oscar. Keep those crocodile tears coming. Even the normies see through you.

They’ll be running her for ‘selection’ next as Crisis-Actor-In-Chief when Vax Daddy is finally given the chop. Because it doesn’t matter how bad an actor you are, you’ll still land the top roles in kaballahland. Remember MK Ultra ‘Erika’ was created by a government family, as she explains here.

And here’s some interesting background about her and the other two fake wives to mull over (Source: Sir Escanor on X)

Follow the Wives: Erika Kirk, Melania, Candace Owens - The Architecture of Ritual

You really think Erika Kirk “married up?” That’s the cope talking. This isn’t romance. This is ritual. This is placement. This is initiation.

1. The Father - Kent Frantzve: Not your average dad. A defense insider. • Programme Research Director at AZ-Tech International • Principal CEO at E3TekGroup. • Deep ties to Department of Defence (DoD) contracts and Raytheon’s Israeli division.

2. The Mother - Lori Frantzve: Not a “supportive mom.” A pipeline operator. • Ran corporate supply chains through General Electric. • Chaired/operated firms with contracts touching Homeland Security and the DoD. She wasn’t baking cookies. She was baking surveillance.

On a trip to visit Charlie

3. The Grandfather - Carl Kenneth Frantzve: This is where it gets ceremonial: • VP of American Bank Note Co. (secure IDs, passports, checks). • Captain, Army Corps of Engineers - Silver & Bronze Star. • Grand Chief of the Independent Order of Vikings. • Knighted by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Identity systems. Military initiation. Secret societies. Royal recognition. Every box checked.

4. The Daughter - Erika Frantzve Kirk: The “princess” groomed for her role: • Trump’s Miss Colorado 2010 & Miss Arizona 2012 - both Trump-owned pageants. • Founded Romanian Angels at 17 with military contracts in Romania. • Casting director - the perfect role for grooming, placement and honeytraps. • Licensed real estate agent at The Corcoran Group NYC, same firm tied to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate. Every rung on her ladder reads like a case study in honeypot architecture.

Erika: I just can’t stop laughing since my husband died

5. The Zionist Stamp: To cap it off, Erika posts a photo of her family’s dedication plaque in Israel funding the restoration of the Zion Gate in Jerusalem. That’s not philanthropy. That’s prominence. That’s declaration. From pageants to protocol. The Frantzves aren’t random. They’re initiated, placed, and knighted into this machine. Father. Mother. Grandfather. Daughter. Each a cog in the ritual. From orphans to real estate to pageants to Zionist plaques in Jerusalem. The “princess of the Church” inheriting the keys to MAGA’s youth machine.

Melania Trump: From Model to Mask

You think Donald just stumbled across Melania? That’s a fairytale. Here’s the pipeline. Here’s the pattern. 1. Paolo Zampolli Not just a modeling agent. A pipeline operator. • Brought Melania to the U.S. at 26. • Secured her “Einstein” visa, a visa reserved for “extraordinary ability” despite no degree, no awards, no patents. • Put her in the rooms. Handed her off to Trump like a pre-selected ornament. Zampolli’s agency wasn’t about “fashion.” It was a supply chain. Models to billionaires. Girls to intelligence assets. Pipeline for blackmail operations.

2. The Network - Mossad & Epstein Orbit Paolo Zampolli wasn’t a nobody. • Served on the board of Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar Project. • Tied to John Casablancas, the modeling kingpin linked to underage scandals. • Connected to Epstein and his orbit of handlers, funders and “recruiters.”

3. The Elevation - Not Choice, Placement Melania didn’t “rise.” She was elevated. Trump didn’t “choose.” He was handed the next mask. Donald himself jokes “Central Casting” picks his staff. Melania was Central Casting too. A Slovenian model Funneled through a Mossad-adjacent pipeline. Placed beside a man groomed by Roy Cohn’s blackmail machine.

4. The Reward Trump rewarded Zampolli with multiple positions and titles after Melania. They remain close friends. Zampolli still boasts about his access to the Trumps. This is how the system works: Handlers get rewarded. Masks get swapped. The ritual continues.

The Transition to Candace: You’ve seen the pattern with Erika Frantzve Kirk. You’ve seen the pattern with Melania Trump. Now meet a third mask: Candace Owens.

1. The Husband - George Farmer – Installed as CEO of Parler by Rebekah Mercer. – Same Mercer family who bankrolled Trump, funded Breitbart, and gave Milo his start. – Mercer also co-founded 1789 Capital & Rockbridge Network with JD Vance, a donor web that overlaps Tucker Carlson, Peter Thiel, and Palantir. Elite husband. Elite funding. Same fingerprints.

Black and white: the ultimate freemasonic colour-coded couple. As if English aristocracy would marry into this. A good ad for Kalergi though

2. The Matchmaker - Allie Hanley – Candace met George Farmer through Allie Hanley at TPUSA. She holds position as Council since 2012. – Allie Hanley’s late husband, Lee Hanley, was Reagan & Trump’s money man and chaired the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). – CPB is the CIA’s domestic broadcast pipeline; Voice of America is its international arm.

3. The Media Tie-In - Tucker Carlson – Tucker’s father Dick Carlson ran Voice of America and became CEO of CPB in 1992. – The same CPB nexus that funded Hanley’s world and introduced Candace to her husband. – Small world?

4. The Branding - Angels Everywhere – George Farmer chaired TPUSA UK under Prince Michael of Kent, Grandmaster of Freemasonry. – George knew Andrew Tate long before Candace. – From “Tate’s Angels” to “Romanian Angels” to Victoria’s Secret Angels, the branding doesn’t change.

5. The Bloodline - Baron Michael Stahel Farmer – George’s father is Baron Michael Stahel Farmer, Deputy Chair of the Council for Christians & Jews. Dedicated to “Judeo-Christian” coherence. – “Converted” to Christianity at 35. Guess what he was before? Zionist ties. Freemason ties. Elite husbands. Elite wives. Networks marrying into networks.

Looks like this charade is going to run and run until the goy finally cop on and realise that all politics is pantomime and they are being played. The sooner the better.