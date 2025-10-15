Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma O’Doherty's avatar
Gemma O’Doherty
Oct 16

Thanks for all of your great comments and insights. Please join our live chat Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8pm GMT here: www.gettr.com/user/gemmaodoherty. Or watch live on www.gemmaodoherty.com. I am also on Bitchute. Banned everywhere else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wheaton's avatar
Wheaton
Oct 15

Erika plays the part so badly that is what first made me question all of this re Charlie Kirk. Her eyes glow like she is possessed and she looks like a witch to me. It’s just one look at her and I know she is not a real Christian, not a real wife. She is very strange.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
155 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture