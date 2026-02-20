(Courtesy: MorganC000)

Study what happened this week carefully.

They baited the whole world with “Prince Andrew arrested.”

Shot the hopium straight into people’s veins.

Kept everyone glued to the screens, refreshing, reposting, praying for real accountability.

And then the gut-punch lands:

Not arrested for crimes against children.

Not for trafficking.

Not for the thing everybody actually cares about.

A neat, bureaucratic “misconduct in public office” the kind of charge that screams damage control.

That’s the pattern:

Hope / despair. hope/ despair on an IV drip, accelerated by the trauma we swim in 24/7 on phones, TV, timelines, doomscrolling.

Because hope spikes you.

Despair drains you.

And the whiplash keeps you suggestible.

It’s the exact psychological recipe used to erode the mind’s natural defenses against mind control, the ones that make people hard to program.

This isn’t chaos.

It’s calibration.

It’s conditioning.

It’s by design.

No Heroes

No Halos

End Hopium

(Source: EscanorReloaded)

STOP BELIEVING MEDIA FICTION