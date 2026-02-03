By now, when you hear the word Epstein on the media, your eyes should involuntarily roll

I despair for those who call themselves ‘awake’ but fall for every single media hoax slopped up to them, the latest being the Epstein three million file psyop. I want to shake sense into them. The hour is late. What is wrong with them? Have they not yet grasped the very simple rule of thumb that if the mainstream media is selling them a story and the algorithm is making it go viral, it is by definition fake, a distraction and should be dismissed out of hand? Haven’t their eyes learned to roll involuntarily when they hear the name Epstein coming from the Media Industrial Complex (MIC as in taking it) and its clone alternative? Do they suddenly trust the duplicitous press who’ve been lying to them night and day since and long before Convid when they were ordered by sell-out hacks to lock down and jab up with a deadly State injection? How do they still trust the excrement coming from the mouth of these snakes after everything they were supposed to have learnt?

It actually says more about them and their complete lack of discernment than it does about the media who are at least up front in their slavish dishonesty. It reminds me of the person we all once knew who keeps returning to her bully-boy boyfriend so he can cheat on her again and again. When you continue to buy the lies of the mainstream media, you are no better than that stupid woman. The retards are in a trauma bond with their abusers.

They’ve even coded it to make it easy for slow learners

By now, they should know the entire Epstein soap opera is a deep fake charade with a phony plot and phony victims, as farcical as the Clinton 33,000 email lampoon. As if any of these depraved creeps are going to throw each other under the bus!

In this latest episode, we’re expected to believe that the demons plan their odious crimes and sexual depravities by gmail. As if they’re going to document every gruesome detail of their sordid lives and exchange them on their laptops. How dumb does a person have to be believe this garbage? They’ve even coded it with their special number to make it easy for slow learners. Even if this aspect of the pantomime was real, do you think their pals who run the internet, media and government - all of whom are equally blackmailed - are going to hang them out to dry? They have too much dirt on each other. It’s a bit like thinking Bush and Cheney killed off two skyscrapers full of masonic bankers and stockbrokers on 9/11 using a CIA Arabic front.

They are all in on it. There is no clean-up going on. There is no accountability coming from the swamp now or ever. Nobody’s going to spend one night in jail. Crisis assets like Windsor and Epstein are just performers in a sick play. You don’t get to be an actor on the world stage unless you’re involved in paedophilia or turn a blind eye to it. Every single one of them has been captured by their own immorality: that is the prerequisite for the job. There are no good guys in this. They simply do not qualify.

When the swamp requires, they manufacture fake exiles, mock public shaming and sham resignations to give the illusion of oversight but it’s all a front for the dummies who swallow it hook, line and sinker. These psyops also serve to divide and conquer, deepening the toxic rift between right and left. And you can be sure when they’re doling out bread and circus like this email dump, they’re up to something behind the scenes intrinsically linked to consolidating their One World Government.

Morgan once again spells it out clear as day.

A sleazy media storm like this is a masterpiece in social engineering keeping the clueless masses clueless and soaking up a drip-drip feed of pornographic tripe masquerading as ‘news’. Like the way they reveal every lurid detail of sex trials on tell-lie-vision, as if it’s in the public interest to publish such filth which only serves to stupify the masses even more. Plus it helps to put eyes on the dying media which is on the brink of extinction. They roll out hoaxes like this in their desperation to stay relevant and in control of the message. Do you think any of these sick perverts actually care about children? They don’t.

Repeat. Again. Trump is not coming to save you. Farage is not coming to save you. The media is not coming to save you. They’re all part of the one big club and you, wretched goy, are not in it. Jee. How often do we have to say it? They’re laughing at you 33 zillion times over.