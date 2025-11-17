Musk's Dystopian Vision: AI Technocracy Hell
The lunatics are running the asylum
The latest madness from crisis actor Musk
Courtesy: Call For An Uprising Channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/tqxycZmIbDPX
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Call for an Uprising" is a CIA Shill channel that has been around for awhile and uses the Alex Jones' template of gaslighting you with the truth. Notice though how this channel NEVER discusses moral specifics. Now, for the record I would love to live in a world where I did not have to work so I could spend more time contemplating God, the Divine Economy, Our Lady, and reciting the rosary and doing other acts of penance for the salvation of souls. I have been in the video game culture and all that and ultimately, it is boring as all Hell, because once you have defeated the Ultimate Weapon or whatever nothing left to do but fly around and enjoy the scenery. The only happily ever after is after death and beholding the beatific vision. Unfortunately, the Sheeple in the Workers' paradise- and there are many versions, from Lenin's to Pius XII's to Trump's- are never taught that.
People today think happiness is gluttony and sportsball and lust, with a smattering of movies and sentimental liturgy. That is not happiness. That is Antichrist.
It's only a fake ideology when it is somebody else's fake ideology.