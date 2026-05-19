This front page may represent ‘harassment’ according to the Irish Court of Appeal

As many of you know, two fraudulent cases of lawfare have been taken against me in recent years, one by the corrupt politician Jimmy Guerin and another by notorious solicitor Ciaran Mulholland using a woman from a criminal family to try to destroy my good name and public interest journalism.



I am currently before the Supreme Court of Ireland seeking to have both of these farce cases struck out but given the levels of corruption within the judiciary, I have been subjected to extreme abuse, injustice and mindblowing bias. I have met many people during my time in the Appeal Court who are also being treated with brazen contempt by the judiciary under ‘President’ Caroline Costello and their rights are being trampled upon wholesale. They are exposing fraud, extortion, perjury and other crimes in the banks, legal profession, gardai, and other state institutions. Almost all of them are lay litigants and they have exceptionally strong cases. Given my experience, I can only conclude that the courts are now owned by a private corporation/vulture fund and the judges who operate within them are captured, blackmailed, bribed, bought off and do exactly as they’re told by their handlers. Some of the judgments coming out of the CoA would make a first-year law student weep they are so fundamentally flawed and contrary to basic legal principles. And not a whisper about them in the media.

Below I have published my legal submissions to the Court of Appeal regarding the second case against me in which I have been accused of ‘harassing’ a woman whom I did not even know existed. This bizarre allegation was made against me because I published in The Irish Light a thumbnail picture of her late son, an adult, along with 40 other young Irish people who had died suddenly and posed the question ‘why are so many young people dying?’. This very question now qualifies as ‘harassment’ in Ireland when in fact it is possibly the most important form of journalism that exists. At no point did I state the young man died as a result of the vaccine even though I have been falsely accused of doing that. While it is believed Diego Gilsenan received the vaccine, it is more than likely he was killed or driven to suicide over a drug debt. His mother, who wants a new law preventing journalistic investigations into suspicious deaths, knows a lot more than she is letting on about his death and has committed perjury on a number of occasions in this case. This has been ignored by the judiciary.

I hope you will take the time to read my submissions and understand the level of attack on investigative journalism in Ireland at this moment in history. This case has not yet gone to trial. I intend to appeal it to the ECHR when my Supreme Court application is heard in the coming weeks. I will inform you of the date when it comes up in the hope that some of you might be able to attend.

—————————————————————

LEGAL SUBMISSIONS: BACKGROUND

1. The Plaintiff’s adult son Diego Gilsenan (18) died as a result of a suspected drug-related death in August 2021. The death of Mr Gilsenan, who was well known to the Gardai, was the subject of a Public Inquest, which left many questions unanswered. He came from a family in Kingscourt, Cavan, well-known for their links to crime and drug-dealing, and is reputed to have also been a dealer of drugs in a town which is awash with them. The priest at Mr Gilsenan’s funeral spoke publicly during the sermon about the scourge of drug-dealing in Kingscourt and the blight caused by those who ‘peddle, deal, dabble or encourage others to source, supply, sell and promote drugs.’

2. The Defendant is a multi award-winning journalist whose work over almost 30 years has led to the reopening of several murders including that of Fr Niall Molloy and Mary Boyle. Her investigations have brought about the jailing of dangerous child abusers including John McClean of Terenure College. She has a large following in Ireland and abroad.



3. In December 2023, in her newspaper The Irish Light, the Defendant legitimately and in the public interest published a thumbnail image of Diego Gilsenan - unnamed - with approximately 40 other young Irish people whose public death notices stated that they had ‘Died Suddenly’. The lawfully accessed image, which bore no publication/copyright restrictions, had already been published widely across the media by other outlets when the Defendant published it.



4. The article which accompanied the Page 1 images on Page 2 of The Irish Light asked the question which was and is on so many Irish minds: why are so many young and seemingly healthy Irish people dying suddenly in the prime of their lives? The article was a vital exercise in critical and compassionate journalism undertaken by its author who was concerned about the large number of young people dying in Ireland.

5. The article stated clearly that it was not known how the young people pictured died but that it is the role of the media to find out why. The article did not state that the young people had died because of the Covid vaccine, as falsely claimed by the Plaintiff and her lawyers. It stated that some of them may have died from suicide. The Plaintiff describes this form of essential public interest journalism as ‘hateful and negative’ and wants to change the law in Ireland in regard to the investigation by journalists and others into suspicious deaths, as stated on RTE by her solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, a political activist from West Belfast with close links to the IRA/MI5.

6. In December 2023, the Plaintiff Edel Campbell went on RTE Radio and other outlets and made a number of false, malicious and scandalous claims about the Defendant because she had published a widely-published picture of Mr Gilsenan. She claimed the Defendant ‘hated’ her and the parents of the other young people’s deaths whom she was highlighting. She stated that the Defendant had ‘ripped the heart clean out of her.’ She stated the Defendant had harassed her for publishing a picture of her son. These words are defamatory of the Defendant.

7. The Plaintiff issued ‘harassment’ proceedings against the Defendant for publishing the publicly available, previously widely-published, stamp-sized image of Mr Gilsenan.

8. At no time before these allegations were made against the Defendant, or since, has the Defendant made contact with the Plaintiff nor has she ever attempted to.

Prior to the allegations, the Defendant did not even know who the Plaintiff was. Publication of a stamp-sized image of a dead man which is already widely published across the internet, carries no publication restrictions, and is the subject of a public inquest does not constitute harassment in Ireland or in any other jurisdiction in the world. The proceedings against the Defendant have no cause of action and are being used for improper purposes to harass, defame and threaten an upstanding journalist with an impeccable record.

9. At the time of publishing the photograph, the Defendant did not even know whom the Plaintiff was and could not have ‘hated’ her as claimed. The Defendant does not hate any person and to suggest she does reveals malice on the part of the Plaintiff. However, out of good will, the Defendant removed the image of the adult man Diego Gilsenan from The Irish Light website in early 2023, even though she was under no legal, moral or journalistic obligation to do so. She has not used it again, despite the ongoing false claims by the Plaintiff and her lawyers to the Court that she has.

10. The Plaintiff’s action against the Defendant is part of a long-running smear campaign by the organiser of an unlawful third-party fund supporting the litigation who is a political enemy of the Defendant and has been targeting her for many years. The fund-organiser is a political lobbyist called Kristopher Shekleton who colluded with the Plaintiff and her solicitor Ciaran Mulholland to set up an unlawful third-party fund to finance the action against the Defendant. This fact was published widely across the mainstream media.

11. The fundraiser is called ‘Landmark Legal Case Against Gemma O’Doherty For Unauthorised Publication And Harassment.’ These words are untrue and defamatory of the Defendant and knowingly deny her the right to a fair trial. The fund states that the money raised will be used to fund Edel Campbell’s legal team, and was established in conjunction with them following a meeting between the fund organiser Shekleton, Edel Campbell and her legal team. These facts were published widely across the media.

12. The third-party fund, which has been in operation since the proceedings were launched, can be found here: www.gofundme.com/f/landmark-legal-case-against-gemma-odoherty.

13. Kristopher Shekleton, who set up the fund and has spent many years defaming and trolling the Defendant online, stated that the Defendant is ‘the most hated woman in Ireland’ and ‘an evil monster.’ These remarks are malicious, vindictive and defamatory of the Defendant.

14. The fundraiser is being and continues to be financed by parties who are anonymous and/or unknown with no proven direct link to the case.

15. In March 2025, the Defendant sought to have the Plaintiff’s case struck out under Order 19 Rule 28 of the Rules of the Superior Courts and/or the inherent jurisdiction of the court on the grounds that it is funded by an illegal third-party fund, is an abuse of process with no cause of action, is malicious, frivolous, a breach of the Coroner’s Act, and represents an odious and unconstitutional attack on free speech and press freedom.

16. In sworn evidence to Nolan J in March 2025, Gemma O’Doherty informed him that she had been subjected to a campaign of harassment by the Plaintiff. She was forced to block the Plaintiff online when the Plaintiff somehow obtained the Defendant’s private mobile phone number and started to contact her making false allegations against her. The Plaintiff has yet to explain how she obtained Ms O’Doherty’s private telephone number which is a breach of her privacy. Ms O’Doherty was also forced to block the Plaintiff online when she began following her on social media and threatening her in the middle of the night under her account. The Plaintiff’s actions towards the Defendant constitute harassment. Nolan J chose to ignore this sworn evidence by the Defendant in his decision which is biased in favour of the Plaintiff.

17. The Plaintiff contacted the Gardai 50 times to report the Defendant for ‘harassment’ for publishing a thumbnail, unrestricted image of Mr Gilsenan which was already widely published across the internet without any copyright or restrictions of usage. This further represents harassment and defamation by the Plaintiff against the Defendant. The Plaintiff was informed by the Gardai that the Defendant’s actions do not in any way constitute harassment. The Defendant is perfectly within her lawful rights and journalistic duties to investigate and publish the findings of her investigation into any/all suspicious deaths in Ireland.

18. Following the bizarre and defamatory claims made by the Plaintiff about the Defendant on the national airwaves, in breach of Ms O’Doherty’s right to a fair trial and her good name, the Defendant sought to establish more information about the suspicious death of Diego Gilsenan believing the Plaintiff’s behaviour to be sinister and that she was being used by bigger players to defame the Defendant.

19. The Defendant established that the Plaintiff has close familial connections well-known to the gardai for heroin-dealing, theft, burglary and violent assault. It became clear why the Plaintiff was being used to target the Defendant unlawfully. Her adult son Diego Gilsenan, whose death is the subject of the Defendant’s investigation, was also involved in drugs and his death may have been brought about as a result of drugs and drug debt - as referred to at his funeral by the priest in front of the congregation and local people in his town. It is alleged that Mr Gilsenan was a drug dealer. This is a matter of enormous public interest. The Defendant has every right in law to investigate it and inform her audience about the circumstances of his death. In doing so, she is helping to protect other young people from the scourge of drug-dealing.

20. The Defendant was given the public inquest report by the Cavan Coroner Mary Flanagan in May 2023. She established there are many aspects of the inquest which raise further questions about Mr Gilsenan’s death including the Plaintiff’s repositioning of Mr Gilsenan’s remains prior to contacting the Gardai. Interference with a potential crime scene is a criminal offence. The Plaintiff claimed she knew her son was dead but instead of contacting the Gardai, she set about contacting other people, moving his body and interfering with the scene. Following this, the Gardai were contacted.

21. The Plaintiff’s testimony at the inquest was contradictory and absurd. She claimed on national media that her adult son was ‘the happiest person in the world’ prior to his death but this is clearly untrue and there are numerous claims both locally and beyond that he was carrying a drug debt that he was unable to pay. Inquest statements prove that he was profoundly distraught before his death and the Plaintiff was well aware of this. The Plaintiff made untrue statements about her son’s frame of mind and what was actually happening in his life in the run-up to his death. She has contradicted herself numerous times in public in relation to her son. All of this is proven by the contradictory statements she gave to the inquest and to the mainstream media.

22. The Defendant observed many anomalies in statements from key witnesses involved in the inquest. Some statements were missing and unsigned. Key witnesses were not interviewed. Medical records were altered without explanation including the cause of death on the Post Mortem report which was changed in such a way as not to rule out homicide. The Coroner’s Act commands that such information and document ‘shall’ be made available to the public and that is the vital function of a journalist which cannot be impeded by any judge or family member without a change in public policy.

23. The inquest file did not include the testimony of key witnesses, including those who had taken the Plaintiff’s son down from the ‘wooden thing’ in the garden shed in Ms Campbell’s home where he had been found before the Gardai were called. Ms Campbell has yet to explain what this ‘wooden thing’ is. The publicly-funded inquest did not clarify this matter.

24. The Plaintiff’s statement to the inquest was contradictory and suspicious in places. It was at variance with the testimony given by Mr Gilsenan’s friend, Owen McArdle who had been with him on the Tuesday night in the hours before he died. Both of them had consumed at least six pints each.

25. In the Post Mortem, which is incomplete, the word ‘hanging’ has been crossed out and replaced with ‘asphyxia due to ligature’. The change is unsigned and not dated. It has not been explained. There are no photographs or descriptions of the shed or ‘wooden thing’ which the Plaintiff said her son had been found hanging from. The inquest file raises more questions than answers and these matters are of huge public import. Nolan J was informed of these matters in sworn evidence by the Defendant who cannot in law be impeded from investigating and reporting them. He has chosen to ignore these facts which render the proceedings against the Defendant an abuse of process and of the Defendant’s Constitutional rights.

Judge David Nolan refused to strike out the case against Gemma O’Doherty and is gaining a reputation for being one of the most corrupt judges in the High Court.

26. The Defendant acquired the inquest file to have a fuller picture of the case, and in doing so, proved that there were many questions about Mr Gilsenan’s death that needed to be answered. This included the fact that the Plaintiff had said in an RTÉ interview that she had hung up on her son during their last phone call. She did not mention this in her inquest statement.

27. A key witness who failed to give evidence in the case was Regina McArdle, a senior Garda, and the mother of Owen McArdle, who was with Diego Gilsenan in the hours before his death. For some unexplained reason, Mr McArdle did not have to attend the inquest, and his statement, which is unsigned, was taken in absentia. The public need to know why this is the case and to be informed about all of the other inadequacies pertaining to the inquest. Ms Campbell’s explanation about moving her son’s lifeless body from a ‘thing’ in the garden shed before emergency services and Gardai arrived, and what happened in the hours before she allegedly found his remains, are contradictory and bizarre and warrant full journalistic scrutiny.

_____________________________

MATTERS OF LAW: CHAMPERTY AND MAINTENANCE

1. In his decision, Nolan J ruled in favour of the Plaintiff permitting the third-party fund. Third-party funding of legal actions in Ireland is lawful only if the donor has a legitimate interest in the case and is not driven by malice or other inappropriate intent.

2. The Irish Supreme Court case Persona Digital Telephony Ltd v. Minister for Public Enterprise (2017) states that third-party funding to support a plaintiff’s legal costs is unlawful unless the third party has a legitimate interest in the proceedings.



3. To date, there have been 996 donations to the Plaintiff’s fund, 540 of which are anonymous. The motivation of these donors and whether they have a legitimate interest in the case is unknown and unknowable. Indeed, the motivation of all 996 of the donors and whether they have a legitimate interest in the case is unknown because we only have their names - some of which could be pseudonyms - in the case of 456, and this information does not provide any insight into their motivations or legitimacy.



4. Therefore, as it cannot be established whether the donors have a legitimate interest in the case, the third-party fund is not permissible in Irish law.



5. The identity of the donors, no matter how many of them exist or how much they donated, is essential to determine the legitimacy of the fund, especially since it is being used to silence a journalist and a matter of immense public importance and interest to do with drug abuse among young people.

6. Nolan J claims that the fund should be permitted on the grounds that it is a ‘charitable’ endeavour. He has no way of proving the donations are charitable in nature. Indeed the fund is anything but charitable in nature since it is being used to attempt to silence a journalist from inquiring into matters of enormous public concern. It is very possible that many of the donors are not in any way motivated by ‘charity’ but a desire to stifle enquiries into suspicious deaths in Ireland. Such donors could represent pharmaceutical companies, drug dealers or government bodies who have a vested interest in shielding the truth about suspicious deaths in young people.



7. The fund was set up by a political lobbyist Kristopher Shekleton who has publicly called the Defendant ‘an evil monster’ and ‘the most hated woman in Ireland’. A long time member of Fianna Fail, he is driven by malice towards a journalist who is doing her job trying to establish why so many young people in Ireland are dying. He is engaged in the oppressive, malicious and avaricious use of the legal process for private gain and a personal vendetta he has held against the Defendant displayed over many years. Individuals who bear malicious intent against the Defendant promoted the fund in a malicious manner.



8. The false allegation at the heart of this legal action is that the Defendant stated that Mr Gilsenan died as a result of the vaccine and that this somehow represents ‘harassment’. At no point did the Defendant state that Mr Gilsenan died as a result of the vaccine but even if she had this would not represent ‘harassment’.



9. It is well-known that the Defendant has spent many years investigating and writing about the dangers of vaccines and was an ardent opponent of the Covid vaccine which has since been proven to be responsible for countless deaths and injuries. During this time, Mr Shekleton expressed irrational vitriol towards people who opposed the lockdowns, masks and experimental vaccines and it is clear that he holds resentment and profound malice for the Defendant who believed such measures were harmful to the public and society at large. She has since been fully vindicated in her views.

10. The Plaintiff’s solicitor Ciaran Mulholland is a Communist activist from West Belfast closely associated with organisations that have spent many years targeting the Defendant who is opposed to Communism and Republicanism and all activities of the IRA. This further underpins the ulterior motives which are the driving force behind these proceedings.



11. The thumbnail image of Mr Gilsenan was previously widely available across the internet prior to the Defendant publishing it and remains so. None of the other outlets that published the picture have been threatened with legal action and accused of ‘harassment’. This further indicates malice against the Defendant.

12. The malice held by the organiser of the fund represents an abuse of process and a breach of the rules of champerty and maintenance. Most case law in the field of champerty and maintenance refers to and emphasises the importance of ensuring that the funding is not driven by improper motives or malice. The presence of such malicious intent is contrary to case law on Third Party Funding such as Persona Digital Telephony Ltd v. The Minister for Public Enterprise (2017) which confirms that a Third Party must not have an improper motive.

“Where the funding is aimed at a cause of action in which the funder has no legitimate interest, that constitutes an improper use of the judicial process and would fall foul of the doctrines of maintenance and champerty.”



13. In Greenclean Waste Management Ltd v. Maurice Leahy & Co. (2014), the High Court found that funding arrangements should not encourage frivolous claims or give rise to conflict of interest which could be driven by improper or malicious motives that could harm a defendant.

“The doctrines of maintenance and champerty are designed to prevent third parties from interfering with the course of justice, whether to protect financial interests or to achieve some other ulterior or improper purpose.



14. In PV Osus Ltd v. HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Ireland) Ltd (2017), the Supreme Court found that a funding arrangement must not be based on improper motives.

“The assignment of a cause of action to a party with no legitimate interest in the matter is inconsistent with the integrity of the judicial process and falls squarely within the bounds of maintenance and champerty.”.



15. In Celtic Exploration Ltd v Minister for the Environment (2007), the court found that it would be unlawful if it were conducted with improper motives such as personal vendettas.

“The key test is whether the third party’s involvement is motivated by an improper interest, such as seeking to control or manipulate the litigation, or

by a desire to settle personal scores.”



16. A fund with malicious intent, that is funding litigation to harass, intimidate, or harm the defendant rather than to pursue a legitimate claim is considered an abuse of process. The fund is also fraudulent in that it claims the publication of the lawful picture of Mr Gilsenan was unauthorised, which it was not, and represented harassment, which it did not. Irish courts have inherent jurisdiction to strike out proceedings that are malicious, frivolous, vexatious, or brought for an improper purpose (Order 19, Rule 28, Rules of the Superior Courts; Barry v Buckley [1981] IR 306)



17. Nolan J states that the Defendant put forward no evidence of malice regarding the third-party fund. This is untrue. The Defendant informed the court that the organiser of the fund stated that the Defendant is an ‘evil monster’ and ‘the most hated person in Ireland.’ This is clear evidence of malice.

18. Nolan J states that he has chosen to rely on the sworn testimony of the Plaintiff that the donors of the fund gave for a charitable purpose. In doing so, he has engaged in objective bias against the Defendant and dismissed the critical fact that there is no evidence that the donations were made for reasons of charity apart from a statement by the Plaintiff but she has provided no proof of same. This case is not in any way comparable to a public interest case where for example a group of residents seek to stop a developer from building in their locality or a fishing group takes legal action against pollution, acting in the public interest. This case, which is an attack on the public interest, is driven by a private citizen who is seeking financial damages for herself and is threatening the public’s right to know about matters of enormous interest to them, that is suspicious deaths among young Irish adults including her son. The Plaintiff is attempting to obscure and constrain the public’s right to vital information about Irish citizens who die in suspicious circumstances and whose deaths are the subject of public inquests. She has no right in law or fact to do so and her case is unconstitutional and utterly without merit or cause of action.

19. As the majority of the donations are anonymous, there is no way of ascertaining whether their motives are charitable. There could be a whole range of reasons why they might fund such an action many of which could be malevolent and with the intent of harming investigative journalism in Ireland. The stated reason for the case according to the Plaintiff’s solicitor is to bring about a change in the law to hinder the investigation of sudden deaths by journalists - a motive which is dystopian in the extreme and contrary to the public interest, their right to know and the right of journalists to do their job without fear or favour or being impeded in any way by State actors. Any effort to stifle investigation into suspicious deaths in Ireland which is at the heart of this case would be unconstitutional.

20. The company facilitating the third-party fund, GoFundMe, which is therefore a fundamental component of it, is not a charity but a private registered company which has already profited from the fund through its commission. GoFundMe does not have a legitimate interest in the case and is in breach of the strict rules on Champerty and Maintenance in Ireland.



21. Nolan J references the case of C Martel v Consett Iron Co Ltd [1955] as being of interest to these proceedings. The donor in that case was identified as Derwent Angling Association and had a legitimate interest in the case. In these proceedings, it is not known who the donors are and therefore we do not know if they have a legitimate interest in the case.



22. Nolan J acknowledges that the vast majority of the donations are anonymous but goes on to state that it could not be said they will receive any financial gain from the case. He does not and cannot know that. He also states that no evidence was put forward by the Defendant that they might gain financially, which is untrue. The Defendant clearly informed the judge that given the anonymity of the donors, it is not known whether they stand to gain financially from the case and most certainly could if they represent individuals from large corporations who manufacture vaccines for example. It is not known if the donations were given to donors by entities with the intention of stifling the investigative work of the Defendant but it is very likely that they did. Based on these facts, the judge is not capable of making a finding that the fund is not champertous.



23. Regarding Nolan J’s comparison to O’Keefe v Scales, the Defendant has made a clear case that the proceedings are based on champerty and maintenance funded by entities with an unknown identity, legitimacy and motivation, have no cause of action and are malicious, frivolous and vexatious. Publishing a publicly available picture of a dead man that has already been published widely across the internet and mainstream media and whose death is the subject of a public inquest does not equate in any way shape or form to harassment.



24. Regarding point 55 of Nolan J’s ruling, he states that the fund was set up by a community activist and not the plaintiff. This is untrue. It is widely published across the mainstream media that the fund was set up in collaboration with the political lobbyist Kristopher Shekleton and the Plaintiff and her solicitors to finance specialised lawyers. Nolan J was informed of this fact by the Defendant but has chosen to ignore it. The ‘community activist’ Mr Kristopher Shekleton is indeed a political lobbyist who has been targeting the Defendant for many years. It is widely believed in Kingscourt that the Plaintiff was coerced into taking the litigation by Mr Shekleton.



25. The litigation is described as ‘a battle against hate and negativity’ by Mr Shekleton. There is nothing hateful or negative about a journalist asking why so many young Irish people are dropping dead. Such journalism is the definition of public interest reporting and reveals compassion and concern for the deceased, which is what drives the Defendant in her work and always has.



26. Nolan J has been informed that the Plaintiff committed perjury and that there are many issues about Mr Gilsenan’s death which must be provided to the public but he has ignored this. Nolan J also incorrectly states that the Defendant put forward no evidence that the proceedings are motivated to damage her which she did throughout her affidavit and court testimony. She utterly contradicts the assertion that the motivation is for a charitable purpose as such a claim cannot be known since the identity and motivation of the donors is unknown.



27. Where a third-party fund exists, transparency is essential. Anonymity prohibits the court from establishing if the donor has a legal, proprietary or fiduciary interest in the litigation or is acting for financial or other beneficial gain. The burden is on the Plaintiff to establish that the funding is lawful. The Plaintiff has failed to identify the donors, what their relationship is to her and whether they have a legitimate interest in the case. As such, the fund is unlawful. As stated in SPV Osus Ltd v. HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Ireland) Ltd (2018), assigning a cause of action to an unconnected third party without a legitimate interest violates the principles of maintenance and champerty, rendering the assignment void. The Supreme Court in Persona (2017) stated similarly that a person who assists another’s proceedings without a bona fide independent interest acts unlawfully.



28. The Maintenance and Champerty Act states that no injunction is permitted in any case that is third-party funded. No undertaking for damages or costs for the Plaintiff’s injunction was provided by the Plaintiff who clearly is unable to fund the case herself because she has engaged a third-party fund and would clearly be unable to pay damages in the event of her losing the action and counterclaim.

29. In his decision to change the law by permitting a fund with clear malicious and fraudulent intent, and anonymous donors with no proven legitimate interest, Nolan J has contravened The Supreme Court in this matter which confirmed that any change in litigation funding is a matter for the legislature

______________________

MATTERS OF LAW AND FACT: CORONER’S ACT, JOURNALISTIC PRIVILEGE AND PUBLIC INTEREST, DRUG-DEALING: THE CAUSE OF MR GILSENAN’S DEATH, HARASSMENT, RIGHT TO FAIR TRIAL

1. The Plaintiff’s action represents the most egregious and unlawful attack on public interest journalism and freedom of expression in modern legal history. It is based on vexatious, malicious and frivolous third-party funded litigation that has no cause of action and is the definition of SLAPP: Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, which is prohibited by an EU Directive and Ireland has been directed by the EU to protect journalists who are being threatened by unfounded claims. The case is a textbook example of trafficking in litigation, as defined by Hogan J in Green Clean Waste Management Ltd [2014] IEHC 314, as the practice of assigning a benefit from a cause of action for a purpose that the law does not recognise as legitimate.

2. Inquests are public inquiries by definition. Mr Gilsenan’s inquest was heard in public and the Coroner was legally obliged to provide all documents pertaining to his inquest to the Defendant under Section 29 (3) of The Coroner’s Act which states that inquest reports and documents shall be made available to the public. This information includes photographs of the deceased, which were previously and remain widely posted across the internet, and carry no restrictions then or now. In publishing the picture of Mr Gilsenan, the Defendant is fully protected by The Constitution of Ireland, The Coroner’s Act, EU law and directive, all publishing laws and all journalistic conventions.

3. The claim that the Defendant published the image in order to ‘harass’ the Plaintiff - whom she did not even know existed at the time of publication - is absurd in the extreme. Any claim of harassment must prove intent, recklessness and malice, none of which exist in this matter. The Defendant was trying to raise awareness about sudden deaths in young people in Ireland.

4. The Plaintiff alleges that the Defendant was in Kingscourt in May 2023. This claim amounts to perjury. The Defendant was not in Kingscourt at that time and has never been there in relation to this case even though she would be perfectly within her rights to do so. Ms Campbell also alleges that an ‘ultra right mob’ was with her. This statement amounts to malicious perjury and is highly defamatory of the Defendant.

5. The Plaintiff alleges that the Defendant ‘stole’ the picture of her son from RIP.ie and the Anglo Celt Newspaper. This is untrue and defamatory. The RIP.ie photograph which she published was already widely available online posted by other journalists at the time of her publication of it and carried no publishing restrictions. Since these allegations against the Defendant were made by the Plaintiff, many more pictures of her son have been published online by the mainstream media but the Plaintiff does not appear to be aggrieved nor is she seeking to have them removed. Her claim of privacy is fraudulent. The Plaintiff has also posted many images of her son on the internet and has given several interviews about his death, some of them contradictory.

6. The Plaintiff’s only target is the Defendant, and her actions and that of her lawyers are patently driven by malice intent and a desire to extort money from her. This is underpinned by the fact that even though the Defendant removed the stamp-sized image from her website two years ago out of good will, the Plaintiff continues to pursue her unlawful action. Nolan J was informed of this fact in the strike-out application but has chosen to ignore it. He also falsely claimed in his recent ruling that the Defendant held up an image of Mr Gilsenan throughout the dismissal hearing in March. This is false. Nolan J is fully aware that the Defendant was showing him the blacked-out image of Mr Gilsenan which the Defendant obscured in 2023 and has not published since, out of good will (1).

7. Threats to jail the Defendant by the Plaintiff are patently unlawful and represent an unprecedented and grotesque attack on free speech and press freedom enshrined in the Irish Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights. These threats are even more egregious considering the Defendant is investigating suspicious deaths of young people involving drug-dealing and criminality, matters which are of immense public importance.

8. If the Plaintiff does not wish to read any information the Defendant has uncovered about Mr Gilsenan’s death, she can choose not to go to her website but she has no legal right to stop any investigation which is a matter of public interest, especially given Mr Gilsenan is widely believed to have died as a result of an unpaid drug debt and that she has given contradictory accounts regarding his death. Nolan J has been made aware that drug-dealing is a factor in this case making the onus on the Defendant to report on the case even more compelling yet he has chosen not to even refer to this matter in this ruling, which is bizarre. This critical matter was raised several times by the Defendant during her dismissal hearing but she was shut down and threatened by Nolan J every time she raised it, as the Digital Audio Recording will show during the Appeal.

9. The Plaintiff has accused the Defendant of harassment. The legal definition of harassment, which is not recognised as a civil tort in Ireland, is a persistent and deliberate course of unreasonable and oppressive conduct, targeted at another person, which is calculated to cause that person alarm, fear or distress. A single use of an already widely published photograph does not institute persistent and oppressive conduct. It requires intentional or reckless conduct designed to cause a negative psychological impact. A claimant must prove there has been a deliberate course of conduct to target the victim in the sense of being aimed or directed at them. The Defendant’s actions in publishing a thumbnail size image of Diego Gilsenan along with approximately 40 others were designed to inform the Irish people that a lot of young people are dying suddenly and that this a national tragedy which must be explained. This does not equate to harassment in any way, shape or form. She did not name the adult Diego Gilsenan but would have been within her rights to do so. She had never heard of Edel Campbell before she published the picture and therefore is incapable of having sought to harass her. Such allegations are chilling in the extreme especially against a journalist who has spent most of her career defending the rights and needs of victims’ families and striving to get truth and justice for them. The Defendant’s use of a public interest photograph, lawfully obtained, does not meet the legal threshold for harassment, as it lacks persistence, serious interference, and intent to harass.



10. The Plaintiff and her lawyers, who have tried their malicious action in public, have flagrantly abused court rules, due process and the Defendant’s right to her good name and a fair trial. The Plaintiff falsely claimed that the Defendant wrote that her son died as a result of the Covid vaccine. At no time did the Defendant state this. The Defendant stated that she did not know how he died but there was an onus on government and media to establish why so many young people aredying. This form of journalism is protected in law and convention in Ireland and Europe. The Defendant has been denied her right to a fair trial because of the outrageous, defamatory and unfounded claims the Plaintiff and her lawyer have put into the public domain about her, falsely accusing her of harassment, theft and other offences.



11. The Plaintiff has spent two years harassing Gemma O’Doherty, making malicious statements about her and subjecting her to a campaign of perjury, defamation, unlawful arrest and extortion. Her untruthful commentary about the Defendant on the national airwaves was calculated to cause alarm and distress to her and intended to cause a negative impact on her as well as breaching her right to a fair trial and dueprocess.

12. The Plaintiff has stated that her objective in taking this action against the Defendant is to bring about legislative change which would thwart journalistic inquiries into sudden deaths in Ireland and remove inquest files from public scrutiny. In this regard, the Plaintiff is threatening press freedom - a cornerstone of democracy and the right of the Irish people to know the facts about suspicious deaths. This attack on public interest journalism is a matter of serious public concern and will be vehemently resisted by the Defendant at home and abroad.

13. The Plaintiff seeks a declaration that the Defendant is not entitled to publish the image or the likeness of her adult son for any reason or purpose without her express written consent. Such a declaration were it granted to her would be unlawful. Diego Gilsenan was an adult at the time of his death. The Plaintiff has no authority to dictate who can and cannot investigate her son’s death or publish his image, not least because there are allegations of drug-dealing surrounding it which may be a threat to the lives of young people living in the community of Kingscourt and the wider Cavan region.

14. The picture used by the Defendant carried no publication restrictions. It is widely available all over the internet courtesy of other publishers which the Plaintiff has taken no action against. The mainstream media and the Plaintiff have published many pictures of Mr Gilsenan and none of them are subject to publication restrictions. As a journalist, the photograph was lawfully obtained in pursuit of journalistic duties and relates to a matter of public interest. Cornec v Morrice [2012] IEHC 376 emphasises how journalists are afforded protections regarding the dissemination of information that is in the public interest. Desmond v Moriarty [2018] IESC 23 reinforced the important role of investigative journalists in uncovering matters of significant public interest and that they should not be impeded in their work.

15. Article 10 of the ECHR not only guarantees freedom of expression for ‘everyone’, but it is the European Court’s practice to recognise the vital role of ‘public watchdog’ played by the media in a democratic society and the special position of journalists in this context. The Court has consistently recognised the essential role played by the media in facilitating and fostering the public’s right to receive and impart information and ideas. The Court is mindful that journalists should enjoy a broad scope of protection, including a range of freedoms relevant to the pursuit of their activities, such as protection of information-gathering processes, protection of confidential sources, protection against searches of professional workplaces and private domiciles and the seizure of materials, and protection of editorial and presentational autonomy. A heightened level of protection is accorded to journalists by the ECHR and Article 10 requires the State to take positive measures to protect journalistic freedom of expression. In Mahon v Kenna, the Supreme Court relied heavily on Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which protects freedom of expression, including the right to “receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority.” The Court emphasised that the protection of journalistic sources is a cornerstone of press freedom, as it enables the press to fulfil its “vital public watchdog role” in a democratic society. Mahon Tribunal v Keena affirms that journalists have a significant right to publish information of public interest, under the protection of Article 10 of the ECHR.

16. The title of these proceedings is also incorrect and invalid. Neither Gemma O’Doherty nor The Irish Light ‘trades’. Her work and newspaper are distributed free of charge to the Irish people. There is no ‘trade’ involved.



17. The necessary threshold to strike out the pleadings has been comfortably met by the Defendant because she has proved there is no evidence that the funders have a legitimate interest in the case, that the fund is malicious and that the case against her is fraudulent, has no cause of action and is in breach of her right to report under The Constitution of Ireland, The Coroner’s Act, European Law and numerous Irish and European conventions including the EU Directive on SLAPP.

Thank you for taking the time to read my legal submissions. I would be very grateful if you could please share this link and let people know what is happening in the courts of Ireland to journalists who are trying to defend the public interest.