The fake anti-vaxxer brigade led in Ireland by Louise Dozeingrave, Ivor Mectin Cummins, D’Oirish Inquiry and Ashill O’Loughlin have been pushing a new hero of late: ‘the esteemed Oncology Professor’ (oxymoron) Angus Dalgleish, long-time pharma asset of the JewK’s medical industrial complex and purveyor of a relentless stream of debunked hoaxes from the bird-brained lab leaks psyop to the existence of the Covid virus. At this stage, if you still believe any of these clown narratives - six years on - you’re as dumb as the operatives who promote them. Sorry but it has to be said. Thankfully, I don’t think anyone who reads here falls into that category, but if you do, listen and learn.

So who is this ‘Professor’ Dalgleish, who jetted into Ireland recently to take part in the Irish Medical Council’s pseudo inquiry into ‘Dr’ Billy Ralph’s ‘fitness to practise’, another bread-and-circus charade to keep the bottom-feeding troofers docile and the fear drip in motion? (Burkes are on spring break). Controlled opposition spoofers like Roseingrave and Ashill portray Dalgleish as an anti-establishment knight in shining armour coming to save Direland from Big Med. Scratch beneath the surface and you’ll discover in a microsecond that Dr Angus is as much of a merchant of junk science and deathcare as that other nutty professor Luke O’Neill.

In fact, making vaccines is his full-time job. Imagine my surprise. So embedded is this oncology fraudster in the world of vaccines, he even runs an institute dedicated to them. ‘Safe and effective’ vaccines no doubt. We know what that means, don’t we? There’s no such thing, never has been and never will be.

What a shocker! Controlled Opposition hero Angus Dalgleish makes quackzines for a living

Far from being a persecuted dissident in the dark and freemasonic world of British medicine, Dalgleish is laden down with letters and titles from all the bogus ‘Royal’ pharma institutions who’ve been operating a depopulation programme in hospital wards for decades. Let’s have a look a his CV:

Do you need to see more? To call this charlatan a snake oil salesman is an understatement. What was he doing in March 2020 when real truthers were trying to tell the world there was no such thing as Covid and it was just a twisted ploy to bring about a reset to a digital totalitarian dystopia? Writing articles in the fakestream Daily Telegraph promoting his own Covid vaccine no less while pushing fake Covid death rates!

He writes:



“With the death toll rising and no end in sight to coronavirus lockdown, it might seem that several dark weeks lie ahead. As well as claiming over 1,000 lives here, the Covid-19 crisis has shown how vulnerable my frontline colleagues in the NHS are. But a possible development may offer a chink of light. As a cancer immunologist, I have been involved with a number of clinical trials involving vaccines and other immune therapies. More recently, I was asked by colleagues in Norway, with whom I have collaborated on a therapeutic HIV vaccine programme, to help with a Covid-19 inoculation they have manufactured, and which is being produced for trials. I suggested swapping the vaccine’s current adjuvant (an ingredient added to boost the immune response) with IMM-101. The result has now been supplied for pre-clinical studies. It is encouraging that our candidate vaccine – along with several others around the world – is being made and tested, but, soberingly, it will not be available for some months."

A year later, he was still hawking the fear porn. In fact, he was such a vaccine pusher, he pleaded in The Daily Mail for young people to receive the poison first, a chilling demand reminiscent of that made by Direland’s new political hero, Peader ‘Vax Up Sick Children Quickly’ Toibin.

Unbelievable stuff which the likes of Ashill and Roseingrave would brush off to their loser subscribers as a silly mistake. Just as they would with Nurse John Campbell, another faker of epic proportions who just got it wrong about the deadly shot. All is forgiven. As if these two creeps didn’t know exactly what they were doing when the pushed it so hard.

And here’s another of the oncologist’s deadly experiments:

If Dalgleish was any threat to the medical establishment in the JewK, he would be long since fired from his numerous positions in pharma-funded institutions. He is still listed as an oncologist in St George’s Hospital in London - which is effectively run by the pharmaceutical industry and whose scan, slash, burn and poison cancer protocol is a religion causing untold fatalities in people many of whom probably aren’t sick at all.

Here’s some of the key ‘partners’ who work with and pay for Dalgleish’s hospital - all the dreaded corporations we have come to revile.

Dalgleish also uses the drug thalidomide in his treatments. What could possibly go wrong? How is that junk drug even still legal given the carnage it caused when it was pushed on pregnant woman for morning sickness and brought about monstrous disabilities in their children?

And here’s another of his favourites naltrexone…

Dalgleish’s political career is as revealing and sinister as his medical CV. He was involved with the dreaded designed-to-fail UKIP party - one of the first bogus ‘far right’ parties in Britain run by Nigel Farage who sold out to their supporters time and again, as far-right parties are set up to do. The deceitful doctor is involved with the back-stabbing Farage once again in his latest dud political venture Reform, which is a data harvesting hopamine operation for conservative retards in Britain who think voting and protesting with Tommy Boy is going to save them from the scourge of immigration.

Advisor to heroin addict RFK Jr who also pushes cancer vaccines

Dalgleish has close ties to the intelligence world which came to light when it emerged he was in cahoots with Sir Richard Dearlove - former head of MI6 at the time of the Iraq war when non-existent weapons of mass destruction were touted to justify that bogus military operation. The pair were tasked with promoting the counterfeit lab leak fantasy that many dopey troofers grasped onto during the scamdemic. This fictitious narrative straight out of Langley was peddled to distract conspiracy theorists from the ever-growing belief that Covid did not exist at all, along with any virus. People were starting to realise virology was a hoax science invented to justify the use of vaccines, a truth the gatekeepers had to thwart.

I’ve exposed the likes of Roseingrave, Cummins, Lunden and De Brun here already - all of whom are pushing the Billy Ralph Medical Council fakeshow (designed to keep doctors vaccinating for fear of ending up like him) and their latest medical imposter.

Do Covid vaccines cause cancer? I’ve been saying it longer than anyone in Ireland, unlike the aforementioned who jumped on the bandwagon long after the damage was done. What’s causing the seemingly large number of turbo cancer deaths? Most likely, the lethal oncology treatments patients are given in hospital. The controlled opposition assets will never tell you that cancer is nothing more than a build up of toxins which you do not treat with more toxins, surgery and burning. The standard hospital protocol espoused by the likes of Dalgleish is the real killer. You do not treat chemical poisoning with more chemical poisoning. You fast, exercise and wean yourself off everything harmful you’re doing to your body and mind.

SARS-CoV-2 did not exist. No virus has ever been proven to exist. The controlled opposition will never tell you that crucial fact because they are aligned to the pharmaceutical industry that profits from the pseudoscience of virology. Roseingrave, Cummins, O’Loughlin, Lunden and The Irish Inquiry have been exposed once again as the parasitical liars they have been from the start. If you think these people care about your health, you need a lobotomy. Professor Dalgleish might do it for you. Just be careful he hasn’t been on the pints when he’s sharpening his knife. Maybe that’s how they bought him off in the first place!