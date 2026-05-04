Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Gemma O’Doherty
1d

I'll be live at 9pm to discuss this charade further. Join me on www.gemmaodoherty.com or Gettr Live Chat

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Jon Marr
1d

Bravo! The shiteshow rolls on but hey, I have to be honest and say these kind of deceitful people have caught me out in he past. Well done Gemma, keep spilling the beans.

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