Handing this over to Invisible Prison: Fake Truth Movement channel on Bitchute. Entertaining breakdown of lead crisis actress in the Derby hoax. Note Masonic orange hair: how could you miss it?

Invisible Prison: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/1BdbCQLyWOuS/

If this account wasn’t censored by the algorithm, it would have millions of subs. His frustration with all the fakery can lead to outbursts of expletives but he is working tirelessly every day to bring us the truth.

PS: I missed the 33 in this yesterday. My bad. The hoax went live at 21.30, which is obviously 33 😭