Derby Car Drill: Crisis Actress Epic Fail
Great breakdown of this latest SDG unsustainable hoax by Invisible Prison channel
Handing this over to Invisible Prison: Fake Truth Movement channel on Bitchute. Entertaining breakdown of lead crisis actress in the Derby hoax. Note Masonic orange hair: how could you miss it?
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Invisible Prison: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/1BdbCQLyWOuS/
If this account wasn’t censored by the algorithm, it would have millions of subs. His frustration with all the fakery can lead to outbursts of expletives but he is working tirelessly every day to bring us the truth.
PS: I missed the 33 in this yesterday. My bad. The hoax went live at 21.30, which is obviously 33 😭
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No blood, nothing. People on to next hoax, so probably all gone.
i used bitchute and had c 2000 videos, they took down my channel