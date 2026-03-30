Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
7d

The random shoe always gets me :)

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
7d

The AI cgi hasn’t figured out how to draw hands yet either lol

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