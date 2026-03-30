Derby Hoax Show: Always the lone shoe to reveal the method - that it’s a psyop

Staged car rammings are MI5’s psyop de resistance in the Jew K because they tick so many agenda boxes in one ruse, such as…

Close off town centre to keep the concept of lockdowns fresh in goy heads? Check

Create demand for carless streets, more CCTV and 15-minute cities? Check

Install over-the-top security to remind the sheep they live in a police state? Check

Ignite the anti-migrant theme for more division and hate speech laws? Check

And so the latest ramming drill went live on Saturday night in the masonic town of Derby (total of 73 lodges countywide!) with all the Convid goons masked up in their hazmat gear on set and the doomsday media lackeys in tow.

Derby is about to be Built Back Better

Of course, nothing happened as usual and nobody was ‘mown down’. The footage of the event is so predictably lame, it makes Manchester’s Hibbert The Fibbert (shrapnel in, shrapnel out) look honest.

You know the hackneyed script already: ‘Indian driver, crowded Saturday night, centre of town, multiple injuries, not believed to be terrorism, more to follow…as in we will have to take immediate action to keep you plebs safe.’

Where you see ‘counter-terror police’, think travelling circus with an acting troupe that tour around the country, roll into town and carry out the psyop. They’re gone before you can say ‘ordo ab chao’. In fact, it’s really all the police do nowadays; ie take part in drills to make everything safe and effective for the One World Government.

And before they’d even packed up their ketchup moulage, out comes the local council with some instant solutions. Ah yes, everyone wants bollards in Derby now and who would dare speak against them. Think of the families.

The head of the council has promised more from where that came from…

Fake news says:

Nadine Peatfield, leader of Derby City Council, described the crash as ‘horrific’. She said Friar Gate would be closed to cars this Easter bank holiday weekend after the incident.’

Handy

‘We want people to feel reassured that they can continue to come out,’ she said.

So kind. People are still allowed to come out.

“As an immediate reassurance to people in our city, we will ensure that over the bank holiday weekend no vehicles will be able to come down Friar Gate in those evenings when people are out celebrating.”

And maybe forever more, if we get our way.

Look at these two masked-up jokers with their mock bags of evidence, walking towards the cameras. Laughable. And note how these psyops are always laden with young females doing men’s jobs, in line with the Jewish feminist manifesto.

The following picture is the best they could do from the alleged scene. Warning! You might not have seen this much fakery in one image before.

Warning: You might not have seen so much fakery before in a psyop picture

Everything about it screams CGI. Look closely and ask yourself could any half decent camera phone in 2026 take a picture of such poor quality? There’s no sharpness or clarity. Everything seems blurred when you look up close. Zoom into the bottom left corner and look at the ‘vicsim’s’ face. What’s the white shading on her cheek? Does that look real? The blood seems to have come straight out of a cheap squib. As for the mannequin directly behind lying on the ground in jeans, cheap shot doesn’t cover it.

Blood everywhere? Where exactly, apart from the lousy squib?

Here’s the usual ‘debris’ picture with lots of meaningless props strewn around to make it look real and fool the public. Why is it that crisis actors always leave their shoes behind and usually just one? Because shoes are code for drill going back as far as the Holohoax and beyond.

The clichéd debris pic with random shoes: Always a classic feature of drills.

Here’s the dreaded controlled opposition GB News, that certain plants in Ireland want to set up here.

How come, if it was such a crowded night, there aren’t reams of different videos of the event circulating online?

In fact, this drill is so bad, the dead hand of Peter Power and his Fiser Consulting may have been involved.

Here’s a retarded video from the ‘scene’ reminiscent of the Hubbaluvva™️ school event we had in Dublin in 2023. The actor feigns fake horror while showing nothing of the sort.

Sorry to disappoint but no Indians or Muslims are getting into Suzuki Swifts (SS) and mowing down natives. They’re too busy breaking in their new Nike trainers and iPhones to risk being deported back to the slums. It’s all a soap opera to sow division between gimmigrants and natives, so the invisible hand of the Jew behind multiculturalism is not visible.

As it happened, Derby is in line for a Build Back Better makeover to improve how the city centre “looks and feels”. The city council’s public realm strategy will help create a city that is “vibrant, inclusive and safe”. And climate friendly of course. Ruination imminent.

Crocodile tear vigils, tacky floral displays and GoFraudMes incoming.