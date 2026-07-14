Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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James's avatar
James
1d

Have people already forgotten about the non stop rain during January & February and no doubt there will be plenty more to come in the not to distant future...whatever Ireland is short of its not water....wake up....

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Liam's avatar
Liam
15h

Will the neighbourhood blocleiters be rewarded with a reduced water bill for every hosepipe criminal they expose?

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