The naked perversion of Ireland’s killjoy regime has been unleashed with venom upon the people once again as they try to enjoy one of the best summers in living memory. For our Atlantic island to have basked in uninterrupted sunshine and blue skies for an entire fortnight is unheard of, especially in July which in recent years has felt more like autumn.

There’s nowhere like Ireland when the sun shines. We are blessed to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and no part of the country is further than an hour or so from the coast. The fantastic weather really has lifted the nation’s spirits. Needless to say, the glow of happiness and general well-being in the population brought on by the warm spell has driven the government and media psychos overboard as they rant night and day about the dangers of sun, sea and ‘global warming’ (bring it on!), and try every conceivable gaslighting tactic to control public behaviour. It really is a pathetic sight. As anyone who has ever encountered narcissism will know, they just cannot bear to see you having fun.

In their latest act of desperation, they’ve set up a ‘hotline’ so neighbours can rat on next door if they have the audacity to use their hosepipe during the next six weeks. Yes, six weeks! Of course, this has nothing to do with protecting the national water supply, which in Ireland - one of the wettest countries in the world - is abundant. It’s all about reminding Paddy that he lives in a police state and can’t just go about his business doing what he likes when he likes.

Like Covid, the hosepipe ban is an IQ test and a measure of character. If you comply with this corrupt, unlawful diktat, sit at the back of the class in the dunce’s corner. You’ve learned nothing in the last six years. Defy and you’ve passed the test. You’re giving your children some chance of a free future. Better still - here’s the hotline number for the tyrannical quango. Call Irish Water and give them a piece of your mind.

What sort of depraved and wicked minds come up with ideas like this to set man against his fellow man? Those that spend their days plotting divide and conquer fear operations to keep the plebs in their place. This is no different, just as Covid was deployed to turn husband against wife, child against parent, brother against sister, friend against friend. It’s Communism 101. And there’s only one response.

The government and its propaganda wing need to be reminded daily that they are our slaves, not the other way round. They’re supposed to do what we tell them. The sooner the Irish people relearn and remember this, the better, and we might have some chance of putting a stop to their dystopian overreach. It’s heartening to see the pushback against these idiotic water bans. If social media is anything to go by, most people seem to be taking them with the contempt that they deserve.

And this is how we wear the bullies down. Ignore, lampoon, demoralise and disparage them, go about your business and live free in the free world… if you want it to stay that way. If you’re dumb enough to believe there’s a shortage of water in Ireland, you’re dumb enough to be ruled by dummies. Set a good example in your parish by taking your hose out tonight and putting it on maximum spray. The rain will be lashing down again soon enough and the stunning summer weather and bright evenings will be a distant memory. Enjoy every second of it while it lasts and tell the killjoys to stick their lousy decrees where the sun don’t shine. All you have to do is say no.

Now, back to the beach… 🏖