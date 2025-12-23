Mary and Joseph on the Way to Bethlehem - Hugo van der Goes 1475

Amid the darkness and despair of the earthly world, the celebration of the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ reminds us more than any other Catholic feast day that true joy and salvation can only be found in Him.

On these nights, we remember the long and arduous journey taken by St Joseph and our blessed Mother to Bethlehem and the stable where Jesus was born on a bed of straw. God could have chosen a lavish palace as the birthplace for His Son, more fitting perhaps for the Supreme King. But that was not part of His master plan. Jesus was sent from Heaven with no worldly possessions and throughout his mission taught His followers not to be weighed down by earthly belongings, to reject them.

In the mania of the crass ‘Jewish’ Christmas, it’s no wonder there’s so much stress, bickering, sadness and anxiety as people overspend and overstretch themselves - for what? Over the coming days, there will be excess food and drink consumed followed by the January flu. Few will join the dots as their bodies desperately try to detox from the gluttonous festive season.

We in Ireland, once the most Catholic country in the world, know instinctively that Christmas was once a time of devout penance and self-denial. It is supposed to be that way, certainly the weeks leading up to it and the aftermath. Our ancestors didn’t have much, but during this time, they spent even longer hours fasting, and in prayer and devotions, in preparation for Christmas. We know they were the better for it and we would be too if we followed their example. They cared for their bodies and their souls. There certainly was no epidemic of diabetes or obesity back then. We need to go back in order to go forward.

What must God think when He looks at His world at this time of year and what ‘Christmas’ has become? It’s no wonder it can feel like He has abandoned it. Who could blame Him?

The only remedy for the ills of our times is a return to the One True Faith. That means shrugging off the material excesses and earthly concerns which burden us and focusing our lives on Him and the mission he has given each and every one of us. Christianity is not a religion. It is a lifestyle, a daily exercise in morality, courage, and a willingness to make sacrifices for the truth.

Christmas is the ultimate time of year to renew our devotion to God and place Him above all else in our lives knowing that we owe everything we have to Him. Everything that has been taken from us - our countries, our cultures, our civilisation - is a direct result of our rejection of Him. There can be no restoration of order without His intervention and forgiveness. But only we can make that happen.

During the coming days, keep your focus on Christ and the real meaning of what we are celebrating sharing it with your family and friends, especially the young people in your life who are crying out for The Faith.

Thank you all so much for joining me here on Substack - I am pretty much banned everywhere else so it is very much appreciated. I want to especially thank those who make a regular financial donation, which helps to fund my small media operation. I am extremely grateful for your kindness.

I think we’re heading into a new era where the veil is being lifted on the corruption and deceit in the fake and sinister world of media and politics. The regime is definitely in panic mode. We are breaking through, as always happens eventually when you have truth on your side. We just have to keep chipping away.

As we approach the final day of Advent, I wish all of you a very peaceful and holy Christmas. I will be praying for you.

God bless,

Gemma

Let all mortal flesh keep silence, and with fear and trembling stand;

ponder nothing earthly minded, for, with blessing in His hand,

Christ our God to earth descendeth, our full homage to demand.