Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
20m

Nailed it Gemma, merry Christmas to you and your family.👍🇦🇺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaza1's avatar
Shaza1
23m

Beautiful sentiments. I will share this. A happy, and a Holy Christmas to you too Gemma, and thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture