Vantive 50 years in Castlebar? They mean Baxter, which has a filthy record. One and the same.

All of the usual pharma-shill media were celebrating the recent announcement of a new ‘children’s hospice’ in Castlebar, Co. Mayo opening in 2029. As if that would be something to celebrate. We know its real intent is to use ‘sick’ children, already poisoned by pharma products, as guinea pigs for this criminal industry and make money out of their vulnerability before ‘mercy killing’ them, or in palliative-speak ‘making them comfortable’. The only thing getting comfortable in this sinister operation is pharma revenue by cashing in on innocent children and pumping them full of chemicals to expedite their deaths.

Note the freemasonic coding used in the press release. Often, charities used to promote these operations are working for the lodge in the guise of ‘community well-being.’

Why in 2026 are children’s hospices needed? They never were in the past when unpaid nuns looked after the sick with impeccable care. Nowadays, from the moment they come out of the womb, children are bombarded with pharma products, toxic vaccines, fluoridated water, chemicals in processed food, clothing, skin and household ‘cleaning’ items, and air sprayed with poison. It’s little wonder so many are sick but many who end up in hospital become unwitting test subjects for malevolent medical experiments before they are sent on the road to ‘death care’.

Placing these State-licenced ‘assisted dying’ camps with their smiling mercenaries in the heart of the community is another means of normalising sickness and death in the young, as if it’s perfectly common for children to die and nobody needs to ask why. Remember in Ireland, you can face criminal prosecution for daring that question. You might offend somebody or hurt their feelings. And the media will be the first to attack. The most important role of journalism is to hold powerful vested interests to account, be they in government or the private sector, to ensure they don’t hurt the public. But the Irish media have long since abandoned that vital function and are now firmly in the pockets of the very entities they are supposed to scrutinise. And that is when a country becomes very dangerous.

Children’s Hospices with their smiling logos are put in the community to normalise death in young people and make them look like friendly, caring places when in fact their true purpose is to push more pharma drugs and cull their patients.

With this new diabolical entity in Castlebar, there’s an added odious twist. Its key sponsor is Vantive Pharmaceuticals, a spin-off of Baxter Healthcare which has an insidious track record. As usual with the harma industry, Baxter’s ‘kidney and acute therapies care’ was magically transformed into a new vehicle called Vantive in 2025, to pretend they are no longer one and the same but this is just a scam and nothing has changed. They’re still involved in the same deception and drug-to-kill policy.

Most of these pharma companies are run by the military industrial complex and death-cult asset management operations like Blackrock whose key objective is depopulation on behalf of the Agenda 2030 mafia. Vantive is funded by the highly corrupt private equity firm The Carlyle Group which has a notorious reputation for criminality and has been involved in a number of major scandals involving bribery, pay-to-play, price-fixing and pollution. Its founder and chairman is Jew David Rubenstein who serves on the World Economic Forum and is chair of the infamous Council on Foreign Relations. One of Carlyle’s key investors is eugenicist George Soros. You now know the calibre of people who have taken over children’s ‘healthcare’ in Ireland. Their mission is depopulation.

WEF and Council on Foreign Relations asset David Rubenstein, the Jewish chairman and founder of The Carlyle Group which funds Vantive, the key sponsor of Castlebar’s new children’s hospice.

Here’s The Carlyle Group’s CV:

Now let’s have a look at Baxter’s record. The following graphics show just a selection of its published violations. Who knows what it’s doing behind the scenes.

According to the Fierce Pharma website, this summer alone Baxter issued recalls of two lots of sodium chloride injection, one lot of cefazolin in dextrose injection and one lot of anticoagulant sodium citrate solution due to the potential presence of particulate matter such as fiberglass, cardboard and stainless steel.

You might want to read that a second time.

Baxter has also been the subject of numerous lawsuits regarding the release of the toxin ethylene oxide from its plants in the US. Unbeknownst to them, local residents living close to a Baxter operation in Mountain Home, Arkansas were subjected to high levels of the gas, a human carcinogen which is odourless and colourless and used to sterilise medical equipment. Undetectable without specialised equipment, it affected people living as far as three miles from the facility. In 2020, Baxter recorded the third highest levels of ethylene oxide nationwide at its Mountain Home plant. It is unknown whether the same poison is used at their Irish plant but because of the wholesale lack of State oversight of the pharma sector in Ireland and the general docility of the Irish people who work in the industry, we can assume they are left to their own devices to pollute as much as they want. And there’s no media to report it anyway so they can get away with it.

The only use Big Pharma has for politicians is to cut the tape on their hazardous plants.

Ireland’s ruling class have sold off our island to the chemical industry who pollute and poison people, rivers, lakes and soil without restraint. The reason so many pharmaceutical plants have chosen to base themselves in our once pristine country is because they are allowed to call the shots and dictate terms and conditions to government. As long as the brown envelopes are stuffed with cash, the deal is done. Ireland, after all, is by far the most corrupt country in Europe and a vassal state of the USA. And these pharma operations have created a huge cohort of Irish people who feed off them for jobs so they are hardly going to blow the whistle.

The bough-off media willingly push their pernicious drugs on the dumbed-down population who are addicted to hell care. This clip is a reminder of how low the State broadcaster RTE was willing to go during the Covid scam, using children to push the lethal vaccines.

If you live in Mayo, please warn people about this new ‘hospice’ and the dirty money behind it. This is not about caring for sick children. It is about using children as pharma guinea pigs. Hospitals and hospices no longer function as healing centres: they are under strict government protocols to prescribe drugs with horrendous side effects including death. Adults can make their own choice to pump poisons into their bodies but innocent children cannot. There is a better way to protect them and that begins with keeping them away from these dystopian profit-driven entities and their products. As for those involved in the new hospice and Baxter Vantive, they have blood on their hands. All decent people should tell them what they’re involved in, if they don’t already know.