Chief Rabbi Demands Hate Speech Laws After Bondi Hoax
Problem, Reaction, Solution every single time when it comes to the Jews
Quelle surprise!
Even here in Ireland where there are virtually no Jews and hardly any ‘Jewish centres’ or ‘events’. Don’t worry. They’re planning something. In a word, pathetic.
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God Bless You Gemma. Interesting this is the pysop they have pulled this time and not a Christmas Market 'attack'. Time for that too yet I guess.
Should of had a violin playing in the back ground along with some tears dripping on the camera lens.