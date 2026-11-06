Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O’Doherty’s Substack

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terrie anne's avatar
terrie anne
17h

Why do they all look like they are fighting a smile?

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
16h

I wonder what they think they get out of participating in this nonsense.

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