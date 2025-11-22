Owens at her fake conversion to Catholicism with in-your-face freemasonic coding

Is there a more mind-numbing crisis actor on the scene right now than Candace Owens? Only the dumbest of dummies are still fooled by this deranged disinformation asset who was captured and groomed by the small hats many years ago in preparation for the Charlie hoax and other MAGA psyops like the spoof Epstein Files and Macron nonsense.

MK Ultra operatives like her, Tucker and Fuentes are rolled out by the Js to make people asking reasonable questions about who runs the world look idiotic.

In her latest comedy act, she’s pretending the French government is plotting to kill her. Fire the scriptwriters once again. These distraction storylines are unbelievably lame. Maybe they’re planning to fake-martyr her like Charlie.

In the Kirk charade, Owens has been appointed sock-puppet-in-chief to steer the fake narrative that Charlie was becoming an enemy of Israel and was taken out by them before he could do too much damage. Ha! And Nick Fuentes is a Catholic!



Despite being fake boosted by the algorithm to an insane degree, even normies are starting to question her embarrassing rants and conclude she’s just another actress run by the usual ones. Take this woeful performance in the aftermath of the Kirk hoaxassination. Bucket to the ready as always.

Nobody repeat nobody gets a following of seven million plus on Twitter unless they are working for the regime. In fact, it’s unlikely you’ll get past the 20k mark. By now, most people on our wavelength have worked that out. From personal experience, I can explain how it works. In 2018, I was the most retweeted journalist in Ireland. This was published by an independent survey. I had about 65k followers, which for an outsider in Ireland was big. When I called out the Covid scam and became a vocal anti-vaxxer, I was automatically cancelled - permanently - on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube: I’ve been told by all three that my status will not be changed. No explanation given.

My crime? There wasn’t one. I was a well-established investigative journalist of 20-plus years who had recently had two murders reopened and a notorious paedophile jailed. Pre-Covid, I had become an outspoken critic of the mainstream media as it morphed into a fawning puppet of the rotten State churning out propaganda on its behalf 24/7. My punishment? To be thrown to the wolves, subjected to an onslaught of online ritual defamation and Soviet-style lawfare.

I’m not seeking any sort of victim status by stating this. I’m just using my own experience as an example of what happens when you represent a real threat to the regime and cannot be controlled, financially or otherwise. If you’re not for sale, they will do everything in their power to stamp you out and ensure your voice is silenced.

The fact that Candace Owens is owned is glaringly obvious. You only have to look at who funds her media operation to know that. It’s Zionists all the way. Here she is doing an ad for one of her sponsors, the Jewish surveillance operation Oracle. This insidious spy firm was founded with CIA seed cash by Jewish supremacist Larry Ellison, one of the key architects of the digital prison.

And here’s her puppet-master Ellison - the ‘richest’ man in the world - promoting the takeover of medicine by bots. Yes, Candace really is coming to save you.

Oh and here’s a Jewish gold outfit she hawks on her podcasts.

Do we need to say more? Seemingly because there are still some dunces who take this imposter seriously.

Candace caters for recovering Trumptards who’ve fallen out of love with Vax Daddy after realising he loves Israel more than them. They needed a figurehead to express their newly-fomented anti-semitic rage and of course the Jews as always are quick to provide one. Because behind every Jew-hater that goes viral is a Jew funding them. It’s been their tactic since Adam was a boy. Victimhood is their big cash cow.

Owens’ 2019 ‘wedding’ to English poshboy George Farmer was as laughable as her sham conversion to Catholicism - a shameless act of masonic theatre. Farmer is the son of ultra Zionist crypto Jew Lord Michael Stahel Farmer, a mining billionaire and former treasurer of the Conservative Party.

Candace at her phony baptism: creepy doesn’t cover it.

Here, Farmer describes the bizarre circumstances of their engagement which is about as credible as Erika Kirk’s tears. They supposedly ‘met’ at Turning Point UK’s launch in 2018 and became engaged by video 17 days later. Hardly. But you’re watching a movie so that’s why it feels nothing like real life. The pairing also serves as a Kalergi operation to gaslight her followers.

One of the most spurious aspects of the story is the idea that English aristocracy - no matter how Jewy they are - would bring a black college dropout into the bloodline.

The bogus wedding event with four different gowns and JewK puppetician Nigel Farage as guest of honour

Owens’ background is dubious to say the least. She started her acting career with an Israeli ‘talent’ agency after dropping out of college in Rhode Island for unspecified reasons.

The founder of ‘Explore Talent’ Amiram Shafrir had a background in phone sex operations, which Owens has failed to address.

Her swift transformation from woke liberal to hard-line conservative is another big red flag, and every step of the way, Jews were funding the operation.

Here are some insights from Sir Escanor @EscanorReloaded on X.

‘So while Candace wears the “Antisemite of the Year” badge, she’s busy riding shotgun in the same Royal Circle Jerk that gave her wings in the first place. Goldco sponsor, same as Stew Peters, colour me shocked. Wake up - it’s all a carefully staged production. The same hands pulling the strings of your oppressors are the ones crafting your so-called “saviours.”

‘Candace, you proudly called yourself ‘the face of Glorifi’ but let’s talk about who was really behind it: Toby Neugebauer, Glorifi’s founder, ran the project with funding linked to Millennium Management, owned by Israel Englander, a hedge fund titan with ties to Rothschild & Co., Credit Suisse, and other globalist financial powerhouses. Mastercard and Vanguard, notorious for their links to international banking elites.

‘Neugebauer’s network overlaps with Rothschild-controlled groups, making Glorifi look less like a “patriotic alternative” and more like a Trojan horse for Zionist influence. Oh, and don’t forget Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley tech mogul, is also involved with Glorifi. Thiel has been tied to several dark money projects and is known for his association with shadowy tech-financial ventures, including his work on Ambrosia, a company attempting to synthesize adrenochrome for immortality purposes (yep, this is the same guy). Thiel’s fascination with extreme wealth and control isn’t just about technology; it’s about creating a new world order - one where the likes of Owens can be used to carry out his agendas.

‘Your Kickstart From Morton Klein? You didn’t just stumble into the spotlight, did you, Candace? Morton Klein, the President of the Zionist Organization of America, played a key role in your early rise. The same Klein whose organization staunchly advocates for Israeli interests above all else. You’ve been marketed as ‘anti-establishment’ but your ties tell a different story.

‘Candace Owens: Antisemite of the Year? Yet she’s married to a Jew, launched her career under Zionist benefactors, and still cashes checks from Zionist-aligned George Farmer’s daddy, Lord Michael STAHEL. Farmer is a die-hard Israel supporter. Oh, and George’s mom? Dr. Jennifer-Anne Potts, a Jewish immigrant from Zimbabwe. Zionist royalty, anyone? By early 2019, George was already introducing Candace to his old buddy Andrew Tate, whom he’s been tight with for years. Just a bunch of good friends… orchestrating the anti-Jewish narrative. And don’t sleep on Lord Farmer. From a £8-a-week clerk on the London Metal Exchange in 1963 to co-founding Red Kite Group, a $2 billion metals trading firm, Farmer climbed his way into the House of Lords by 2014. Elite much?

‘Zion controls your anti-Zion heroes. The entire opposition is handpicked to keep you trapped in false hope, idol worship, and endless distractions. They flash the truth right in front of your face, over and over again, daring you to connect the dots. But you don’t. You won’t. Reality is too uncomfortable, and the theater is too damn convincing. The villains and heroes you cling to are on the same payroll. If you’re still cheering for the script, you’re part of the joke.’

Rule of thumb: if it’s trending on X, it’s fake.