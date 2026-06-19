Spoilt BBC brat Jeremy Clarkson did a TV shoot for the oncology trade this week

Cancer influencers are all the rage these days, and this week, the dummies were subjected to viral coverage of BBC stooge Jeremy Clarkson (66 - surprise!) shilling for the harma industry - not for the first time. Social media was flooded with synthetic ‘thoughts and prayers’ for crass Clarkson, a pot-bellied, multi-jabbed, hard-living, lifelong smoker and boozer, after he claimed he’d been struck down with an ‘aggressive form of prostate cancer’. This is no hard luck story but is being deployed against the masses to terrify them into becoming customers of the cancer industry. The cause of his illness - if he’s ill at all - is his sordid lifestyle and probably the lethal convid injections he pushed night and day.

Either way, Clarkson doesn’t deserve an ounce of sympathy having dedicated his career to the British Brainwashing Corporation fomenting in no small way the dumbing down of the nation’s men. If he had any dignity or self-respect, he wouldn’t be spewing his private health matters to the world. He’s a spoilt TV star who’s allowing himself to be exploited for his handlers’ gain, no better than fellow slave Piers Morgan.

Pharma salesmen laughing at you

Like Morgan, Clarkson has been a tool of the death care industry for a long time. Here he is in 2021 pushing the clot shot. How many fools jabbed up because of him? Now he’s being used for another equally sinister purpose: to promote mass cancer screening.

These ubiquitous cancer scare stories are insidious because normies have no idea they’re being groomed by bought-off zed-lebrities to sign up to the Oncology Industrial Complex, which exists to kill a large number of them while making a mint in government funding.

Fear porn propaganda to push dangerous cancer screening

You only have to scroll a few paragraphs down these scaremongering sob stories to find the hackeneyed lines that appear over and over again: ‘If I hadn’t got myself checked, I wouldn’t be here today,’ which, to the uninitiated, reads: call your GP immediately and book a scan. And many of them do, which is why they run this trash so often. Once the pernicious screening, scans and scopes begin, a good chunk of people will end up getting a dubious cancer diagnosis, and before they know it, will be on the so-called ‘care pathway’ conveyor belt to surgery, chemo, radium and morphine, which will finish off a large number of them. Nice one, Jeremy!

Emotional blackmail to fool the public into getting unnecessary and harmful screens

Their premature deaths will be blamed on cancer when the doctors know well it is their toxic cut, burn and poison ‘therapy’ that caused it. As always, the phony cancer charities, invariably funded by Big Harma, are in on the act, pushing terror on people to get checked. It’s malevolent stuff.

The master manipulators know that spellbound fans fall into a trance when they hear tearjerker health stories about their heroes. While they’re in this emotional state they’re more likely to make foolish decisions such as getting jabbed or screened for cancer. It’s a form of trauma bonding. That’s why they used so many media personalities to hawk the death shot during the Convid hoax.

Sports muppets are often used in cancer porn stories. Last week, the Irish pharma-owned medja ran insufferable coverage of athlete ‘Ciara Mageean’ whose cancer battle is likely to finish her off by 40, she claims. How many times have they pushed yarns like this on the dumb masses? 'Ciara was 33 (imagine!) when she got her ‘Stage 4’ bowel cancer diagnosis and has had ‘18 rounds of chemo’ since, enough to finish off a Sumo wrestler. But sounds like she’s never been healthier.

This part of the script is hard to swallow.

‘Despite being diagnosed with cancer, Mageean recently appeared in an episode of Uncharted with Ray Goggins, where she trekked across the wilds of Costa Rica with Michael Dara Macaualey ‘after 12 rounds of chemo’. The two-time Olympian shared that she was determined not “to let this cancer win”.

“I walked out of that hospital appointment on 24 December, and I said, I’m going to Costa Rica, and I’m having fun because if I’m going to die I’m going to fit as much living into the years that I have left,” she commented.

Trekking across the wilds of Costa Rica after 12 rounds of chemo? Sounds like she’s fit as a trout, and despite all that ‘chemo’, managed to hold onto her hair, just like the Princess of Wales, who was deployed in a similar way in 2024. She seems to have made a miraculous recovery but the narrative was used to create of wave of screening-mania across the UK, just as Clarkson’s will. Media propaganda at its most diabolical.

Ciara needs to cop on, stop scaring people and admit that chemo is the real killer. Who in their right mind actually shares this sort of private information in the media? Somebody who is owned and being used to recruit more healthy patients.

Earlier this month, the Kevin Keegan cancer psyop was also launched, planting once again the spurious seed that ‘screening saves lives’. Keegan happened to be involved in a car crash and his tumour was discovered during an operation. Utter hogwash.

And guess the success rate of the treatment? You got it.

Funny how so many cancer scare stories feature the magic number. Is this because they’re nothing more than fiction to dupe the public? Probably. Here’s another handful of recent ones where the key message is ‘get screened’.



From yesterday: even bruises can be cancer! Book your appointment now!

With this daily dripfeed of cancer fear porn, they really must be desperate to recruit people into their hellcare system. Maybe that’s a good sign.

We know the cure for cancer: avoid doctors, hospitals and the media at all costs.

Cancer will not kill you but the government’s treatment for it will. If your body is detoxing, let it do its job and help it along with fasting and an alkaline diet. Don’t poison it with chemicals when it’s trying to heal itself.

The money-grabbing monsters in white coats are thinking only about their next brown envelope from Big Harma. Surely the scamdemic left us in no doubt about that!