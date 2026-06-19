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Peter Presland's avatar
Peter Presland
1d

Tx Gemma

On the button as always.

For an in-depth look at the screening scams that Clarkson and his ilk shill for see: https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-12-screenings-that-manufacture

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Angela's avatar
Angela
1dEdited

I don’t know if he has it or not but what I do know is no one puts out photos on the fake lying corrupt media of themselves hooked up on drips and IV’s, this to me is very odd & not normal.

What is he trying to achieve here, the sympathy card, I doubt it because he doesn’t come across as someone who seeks sympathy quite the opposite in fact, so this is being done and shown to the public for a reason, the reason is to have the terrified run to the doctor for tests. The public doesn’t trust doctors anymore due to the covid scam, so many people do their best to stay away from doctors now. I’d say this isn’t going down too well with big pHARMa and what better way to get people running to doctors again than to put out stories of “celebrities” with the big C.

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