Grace Lynch’s parents Siobhan and Martin have barely stopped to grieve and have become active campaigners for the Orwellian surveillance state

Barely a month since her daughter Grace was allegedly killed by a scrambler in north Dublin, Siobhán Lynch is single-handedly transforming the traffic laws of Ireland demanding cameras on every traffic light in the country and bizarre alterations to T-junctions. Where she finds the time to mourn is hard to know, in between meetings with government ministers, media interviews and organising fundraisers.

When parents lose a child, they usually struggle to get out of bed from one day to the next. But this woman is on a whirlwind mission to make the roads ‘safer’ than they’ve ever been and we all know what that means, don’t we George?

Just watch the determination in her. It’s almost as if she’s been given a script because everything she wants just happens to be in line with UN Agenda 2030. She makes Edel Campbell - who wants to change the law to stop journalists investigating sudden deaths - look like a pussy cat.

Make your own mind up.

Is there another agenda at play? Be careful what you say because she might just threaten the guards on you for ‘harassment’ and all that. Come on. Of course the roads of the country should be turned upside down because she is a grieving mother and cannot be challenged. And you all need to be extra careful in your cars. Don’t you know how dangerous driving is? Next thing they’ll be banning it altogether, for the sake of the climate of course, because no cars means no more flooding.

And don’t object because you don’t want to upset Siobhán and she will call the guards on you. She admits she has an angry side and might lose the head. Everyone in the ‘communidee’ and the country has to be on board. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to support the two GoFundMes that are up and running, for charidee of course.

Back to sleep, Ireland. You choose to stay silent and stand by as Orwell’s worst nightmare is rolled out in front of your eyes. Lament at leisure when you’re locked down in your 15-minute prison city. Silence is compliance.

We’ll keep you up to speed with Tsar Siobhan and her plans to make motoring even more hellish than it already is.