It’s Arson Season in Europe and North America. Yesterday, the EU issued a warning that ‘all of Europe could be on fire in a few days’, as in, the entire continent. Remarkable timing right at the start of the busiest month in the year for foreign travel and what better way to fulfil a whole range of Agenda 2030 goals in one fell swoop in the form of massive land grabs, local lockdowns, cancelled holiday plans, reduced access to wild spaces, resource theft, higher carbon taxes, increased surveillance and police state, power cuts, destruction of agriculture and farming, reduced food supply and more fear fear fear for the normies who are left quivering in their back yards afraid to turn on their hosepipes.

Much of the viral video footage on social and mainstream media showing apocalyptic infernos from Scotland to Sicily should be dismissed as AI but many of the fires are undeniably real. However, there’s nothing natural or spontaneous about them. It’s clear they’ve been started deliberately by State assets: military aircraft, climate maniacs from Jewish NGOs, or possibly fire personnel themselves. The Covid era revealed how corrupted and masonic the fire brigade has become and we saw how the ‘emergency services’ shamelessly abused their positions and bullied the public at every opportunity.

At the heart of the Judeo-Communist UN Agenda is the seizure of all private property and total control over public amenities and resources. Its mission is to end all human activity on public land and keep the herd confined to highly controlled, monitored spaces in smart cities kettled into 15-minute zones. ‘Wild fires’ provide the perfect opportunity to install that dystopia even deeper through fear and State orders, just as Covid did. In recent weeks, forced evacuations have been happening all across Europe with landowners ordered to leave their homes and farms by the authorities and prohibited from defending their properties themselves. It’s a clever ploy to get people out of the fire zone in case they find out what’s really going on and that the fires are being deliberately started by State actors. We’ve seen the same tactic happen all over the US in recent years when homeowners are driven out of their neighbourhoods during fires and ordered not to return. The same ploy is used during times of ‘floods’ and other weather events in the guise of ‘climate change’.

Media reports that dozens of arsonists have been arrested in France are just another layer of the psyop. They want to give an impression that random arson is a problem so they can provide the solution in the form of more police state. The arsonists are working for them.

In Ireland, widespread fires have been methodically lit in many landmark mountain regions - favourite spots at this time of year for hiking, picnics, camping and family days out. Slievenamon in south Tipperary and the Wicklow mountains have been singled out for incineration with relentless doomsday headlines coming out of the bought-off media to terrify the dumbed-down masses into submission. Local residents in these areas say they witnessed unusual activity in the skies in the run-up to the fires with low-flying surveillance aircraft and black helicopters overhead day and night, in what were clearly reconnaissance missions.

Media reports claim affected areas in Wicklow will ‘take decades’ to recover from the fires, which of course is nonsensical if they are natural gorse fires, but we know they are not. The land should repair itself in a couple of years, but that doesn’t fit the agenda: this operation is long-term and permanent with the overall goal of sealing off popular hiking spots from the public and reducing animal grazing on wild land. Sheep farmers who use upland regions will be particularly affected.

Here’s a short clip of Slievenamon burning. Look how linear and defined the line of fire is, almost as if it’s contained within a certain section of mountain. Wild fires don’t follow straight lines like this, suggesting pre-planning.

The regime also ran a ridiculous psyop to cash in on the fires claiming fire officers’ cars had been ‘broken into’ while they were tackling the blaze. Now who would actually do that? The story stinks to high heaven and was clearly orchestrated to justify a fund for the ‘heroes’ involved.

And new controls at fire stations…

The fire at Slievenamon appears to keep reigniting even after being put out which is another quirk in the narrative that makes no sense, along with the fact that the trees seem to survive the blaze, as they always do in ‘wild fire’ psyops.

Somehow the trees survived the blaze…

Cast your mind back to March 2020 and how the healthiest wild spaces such as beaches, forests and national parks were closed off with yellow tape. Bans on public access to mountain parks have been deployed this summer in Ireland using the excuse of ‘wild fires’ caused by ‘climate change.’ In Mayo, a completely illegal ban on camping was ordered last month in Nephin National Park.

The ‘Europe On Fire: We’re All Gonna Die’ fear operation also serves as a mass trauma ritual, which the enemy inflicts on the helpless goy to harvest ‘loosh’, a dark energy which the parasites who create these simulations believe in and feed off when they witness widespread suffering and hardship in their victims.

Obviously you know the response by now. Ignore mainstream media, live your life, go on your holidays, reclaim your local public spaces - beaches, hills and other wild spots - and inform your family, friends and neighbours about Agenda 2030 so they can make sense of what’s happening. A lot of people are starting to get it and resist in the simplest of ways and rejecting the police state. Your freedom depends on it.