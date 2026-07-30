Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3d

"And I will set the Egyptians against the Egyptians; and they shall fight everyone against his brother, and everyone against their neighbor: city shall fight against city, and kingdom against kingdom." Isaiah XlX:2

The program of the World Order remains the same; Divide and Conquer.

Reply
Share
Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
3d

Oil is not a fossil fuel. It is abiotic. Read http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-19/index.html If you receive a warning, which you probably will, ignore it. The powers-that-be do not want you to learn the truth. This is a small edition, because the thesis was so easy to prove.

The word mandatory or mandate is defined in Black's Law Dictionary. See https://americasbestpics.com/picture/mandate-legal-definition-blacks-law-dictionary-11th-ed-mandate-4-vOWnF1KB9

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture