They gave us a double whammy this weekend: Bondi and Brown as fake as they get.

2025 was the year of some of the most contrived media hoaxes and they’re desperate to cram in a few more before December is out. This weekend, the yids gave us a double whammy with some awful tripe from Bondi to put a dampener on the barby season and remind the groypers in Ausjailia who’s boss. We got another trailerload of manure from Brown University, Rhode Island. Where these psyops actually took place is anyone’s guess - they could just as easily have been thrown together in a seedy film studio on a back street of Haifa.

The purpose as always: to justify more police state and control over the dummies, generate more fear, tighter gun laws, more surveillance, more hate speech laws and more taxpayer cash for phony defence budgets. Anyone for digital ID?

Let’s get Bondi out of the way. Official story: Eleven killed after gunmen target Jewish festival in deadliest Australia shooting in decades, blah blah blah. Here we see a recycled crisis actor who also took part in the October 7 hollow hoax - they must be running out of assets. He oozes authenticity with all that cherry sauce stuck to his face. It’s probably a latex mask. They bandaged up his head but forgot to clean him off. Doctors these days! Still it makes for more donations in the GoFraudMe.

And in the worst female category we have this, straight out of the Kirk School Of Bad Acting And Crocodile Tears.

Here’s another ketchup-soaked hoaxter ‘human rights lawyer’ Arsen Ostrovsky who managed to take a quick selfie after being shot in the head! Does anyone actually buy these con jobs?

Here he is on some other nixers shilling for Israhell.

Zionist-pimp-turned-Bondi-crisis-actor

Nice summing up from Morgan as usual.

As always, there’s a hero and this time he’s Muslim just to add that extra plot twist to confuse the goy. So predictable. Looks like AI or overdone latex. Isn’t it cool how they manage to have all the personal info about the actors within minutes of the hoax going live!

🤡🤡🤡

Moving swiftly on. Brown University in Rhode Island considers itself a world expert in shooting drills and ‘student preparedness’ (barf) but when one went live yesterday, it seems all the training went out the window and their Fort Knox-style security measures just happened to fail simultaneously. Seemingly the place is like a fortress at the best of times - it’s a Commie indoctrination camp after all - but they couldn’t even get decent footage of the shooter, just one clip showing him from behind, even though the place is crawling with CCTV. What a scam!

Here’s the worst crisis acting from the drill so far and will definitely be a contender for the ‘Erika Kirk Fake Tears Award 2025’ despite the impressive competition. ‘Mom’ wants us to believe that her son was texting her right in the middle of a live shooting from the ‘supply closet room’. There’s a real Jew hue to this one, reminiscent of the Anne Frank/hiding in bookshelves hoax. We demand better scripts.

Certainly on a par with ‘Diamonds In Your Soup Auschwitz edition’ ⬇️ .

Here’s ‘anti-gun activist’ 🔯 Zoe Weissman 🔯 who miraculously survived the 2018 Parkland hoax in Florida, another lousy B movie. What are the chances? She’s still telling whoppers and pleading for gun control which makes sense given her grandparents were prominent members of Zionists For America. She (I use that word advisedly) had another role after Parkland to appear before state lawmakers in support of an assault weapons ban.

What are the chances of this happening to her/she twice? Answer below.

Here’s a reminder of some of the fun from the Parkland event. A real whopperfest.

Watch this clip from the Brown event showing a standard police drill and not a shooting. The actor students are clearly relaxed and know exactly what to do. The fake Feds sound like they are coked out of their heads. What’s new?

Brown University carries out frequent shooter drills to keep its students on edge and turn them into good little Commies.

I’ll leave you with this, until the next one which will probably be tomorrow. Oh no. I’ve just remembered next year has a 6 in it. Psyops on steroids. Remember what Mossad told us: they run a global production company and the world is their stage. And these Jews do not like the attention Jesus gets at this time of year.

Have a blessed Sunday. Ave Maria. Pray for the deceivers and the deceived.