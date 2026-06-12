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Gemma O’Doherty
10hEdited

Will the real hero 'Matthew McKiernan' please step forward? Does anyone know what happened to his namesake whose cannabis charges seem to have disappeared and he doesn't have to attend court due to his 'claustrophobia'?

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Alison
11h

Oh I wish that we could get you to go viral Gemma - the whole world would be brighter ❤️ these days I have such a good laugh when I look at mainstream ‘news’ the ‘Belfast Beheading’ is one of the funniest yet 😂

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