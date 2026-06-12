Why The Masks, Guys? Because You’re Regime Rioters Working For The Masonic Cult

Am I insulting your intelligence by even mentioning the latest garbage from Belfast Crisis Actors Inc? I know my subscribers are wise to fakery like this and might expect me to give this mega-viral farce a wide berth because it’s so blatant. But earlier this week, I had a chat with a young man who swallows it whole. I had quite a job trying to show him the light.



‘I saw the video. It happened,’ he insisted.



‘And you also saw a video of an aluminium plane going through a steel and concrete building in 2001, which couldn’t have happened,’ I replied.

I explained to him that virtually all mainstream and social media content nowadays is propaganda designed to groom and socially engineer young men like him, but he had bought into it and was adamant that violence was the only appropriate response. So we can take it many normies feel the same, which is exactly why the controllers keep running psyops like this to create more mayhem to justify more police state. So I’ll continue to expose these operations, repetitive as it is, in the hope that I convert a few along the way.

As an aside, I will state that I was one of the first people to call out the immigration invasion of Ireland publicly almost a decade ago. The result was total cancelling of my journalism on social media and years of online ritual defamation by paid trolls. I took it and didn’t relent. I think most Irish people would now admit I was right and that my warnings have come to pass.

But I part company with those who claim migrants are running rampant around the streets, randomly stabbing, beheading and slaughtering Irish people. There’s always going to be a small sample of deranged criminals within any cohort of migrants as there is in any societal group. Look at the Dubliner who framed Aaron Brady: Daniel Cahill, an illegal in the US, was caught threatening New Yorkers with a machete. Despite having carried out several violent assaults, he was allowed to stay in America in exchange for telling lies about Aaron. But he’s an exception. Most Irish people who move to the US stay out of trouble and don’t go down the road of crime.

Irish illegal Daniel Cahill went on the rampage in New York with a machete

By and large, migrants who come to Ireland are no different. They’re here in search of a better life and have no desire to get involved in crime or harm anyone. They just want to participate in the Western lifestyle and enjoy the benefits of a first-world country. Many people don’t want to hear this but it’s the truth. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see large numbers of them repatriated to their home countries but I’m a realist and believe that’s unlikely to happen.

The only reason these people were brought to Europe in the first place was to stir division and fear in natives and create a race war as part of the wider Jewish plan to bring the West to its knees, which brings us back to the latest drama.

The video of the alleged beheading of an Northern Irish man by an illegal African - said to have taken place in Belfast on Monday night and given stratospheric viral boosting - is grainy, distorted and poor quality, as we have come to expect from shows like this. Why don’t the directors of psyops equip their narrator crisis actors with modern mobile phones capable of filming high resolution footage? Because if the footage was crisp and sharp, we’d see that the scene is computer generated and fake. AI can’t do finer details like fingers and hands as yet - that’s why we’re always presented with blurred pictures of the trigger event.

The dialogue between the two narrators is comical. ‘He’s completely dead’ the female says, in language that no native speaker of English would ever use, especially when it’s patently obvious that the victim is not remotely dead but busy kicking his legs around under the weight of the African sitting on his chest. Unlikely. We’ve entered Benny Hill territory! Funny too how the perpetrator’s sweatshirt is not dripping with fresh blood if he was repeatedly stabbing his victim.

If the attempted beheading was real, who in their right mind would continue to film carnage like that and not drop the camera and try to rescue the victim? The shadows in the video are also suspect and don’t mirror what’s actually happening on the ground. Why does the camera pan away from the scene at critical moments? Why is nobody looking out of the overlooking windows in the background given the fracas happening below?

Listen to the noise of the hurl hitting the African. They added sound to the clip to make it appear real but a bat hitting a human head would not create noise like that. In the final seconds of the video, it’s almost as if the African has blended into his victim, similar to how shapes blend with eachother in AI slop. The fact that it’s filmed on Kinnaird Avenue, as in canard - ie a tall tale - is another obvious hoax indicator.

The dialogue gets better. ‘He’s slicing his head off here (😭), hurry up!’ the man shouts. Who exactly is he telling to hurry up? The extras waiting in the wings ready to make their heroic entry?

Enter stage left the hurl-bearing hero who’s been elevated to Cú Chulainn status by the fake far right ever since he ran in with his stick to save the day and started whacking the African over the head. Odd he hasn’t been arrested yet for attempted murder. But the law doesn’t apply to crisis actors. As with all of these LARPs, there’s always a saviour who just happens to be passing the scene at the right time and will always be guaranteed a handsome reward for their part in the play. See GoFraudMe.

For some reason, ‘Maitiu Mág Tighearnán’ recently changed his name to the Irish mouthful. Why exactly? He’s usually known as Matt (Matthew) McKiernan. He seems to be a blank canvas professionally. Is there any reason why the media are keeping his past a secret?

Pure coincidence of course but here’s another Matthew McKiernan of the same age based down the road in Lurgan. His cannabis charges seemed to disappear last December. Odd he was given such leniency by the judge who allowed him to skip signing bail because he suffers from ‘claustrophobia’. Pull the other one. Did he provide any favours in return? Surely not the same person.

Here’s Matt showing off his tattoos. He doesn’t look like a druggie at all but what are the chances he’d have a Spartan warrior emblazoned over his heart given he was about to be crowned ‘All Ireland Hero Of The Millenium’? Serendipity once more.

As for his initials MM, they’re a common feature of freemasonic ops - an inversion of 33 and short for Master Mason. Not that Matt is a mason or anything. He won’t turn 33 ‘til later this year. Most mysteriously, the valient hero set up his fundraising Twitter account in May, several weeks before the event went live. It’s almost as if he was prepping for it, not that it’s about the money or anything. But one thing’s for sure, we’re not being told the full story about ‘Maitiu’ by a long shot!

Why exactly do these people always need to be paid?

The so-called victim of the African is a Stephen Ogilvie, another bad actor with a fishy past who was well known to police. Is this him?

And here’s one of the other crisis actors involved, Congolese ‘Anselme Shima’, who just happens to be a director of the Northern Ireland Community Of Refugees And Asylum Seekers, no less. The surprises keep coming.

The ‘Reaction’ element of this masonic performance is as contrived as the ‘Problem’ purported to ignite it. Monday’s operation had barely gone live when highly co-ordinated rioting exploded on the streets of Belfast - clearly pre-planned by the spooks who run Northern Ireland.

It’s obvious the thugs involved in setting the North alight are nothing more than armies of crisis actors working for the police to create the chaos and disorder required to justify more police state. That’s why they’re masked up and in black uniforms. As usual, they targeted buses, private cars, and domestic houses. If they were genuine furious members of the public, they would take their anger out on government and not ordinary punters, not that that would solve anything.

Rent-A-Mob police assets on tour

Look at the contents of the conveniently-positioned supermarket trolley: dozens of pre-planted glass bottles left by police organisers so that the rioters have a ready-made supply of weapons at their disposal.

MI5 have been staging riots in Northern Ireland for decades to gaslight and control the long-suffering people who live there. After years of living under Big-Brother style surveillance, the last thing Ulster residents want is more disquiet, civil unrest and police presence. They never wanted it in the first place. We’re learning now that most of what was shown to us by media during the so-called ‘Troubles’ was staged footage of violence and rioting - police brawling with other police, Crown assets fake-bombing Crown assets, nothing more. The decent people of the North wanted and had nothing to do with it. What’s happening today is no different. We’re watching a movie whose only purpose is to bring about specific political goals under the guise of ‘public safety’.

The alleged targeting by rioters of migrant homes is another mock narrative. The scene below for example is clearly staged. Funny how the narrators knew exactly when to start filming. So much orange brickwork in this one, it stinks of masonic theatre.

If the rioters were simply targeting migrant homes, they wouldn’t have set fire to this actor’s property. Jamie Corry (33) has a tale of woe which just doesn’t cut the mustard. He claims his house was ‘completely destroyed’ but if you look inside, you can see it clearly isn’t. The wood fireplace, for example, somehow survived the blaze.

Jamie (33) said he was outside his house at the time of the attack and tried to stop the rioters from setting a nearby car alight but there’s no sign of him in any of the footage released from the street.

Needless to say, the 33-year-old has a GoFraudMe fund too though it hasn’t had many donors. Probably because people know he’s a chancer.

Speaking of occult numerology, the fire service said they responded to 33 incidents across the north on Wednesday night. Move along.

As for the benefits the regime have reaped from this psyop, it’s been quite a bounty. In the short term, Belfast and surrounding towns were put into Covid-style lockdown mode with the closure of shops, schools, sporting venues, businesses and public transport, ‘for public safety,’ of course.

The tricolour comedians were out in Dublin this week blocking traffic again in the city centre. Another agenda box ticked.

The riots have also been exploited to deploy more permanent patrols in public spaces such as hospitals, in case staff are targeted by ‘racist mobs.’ You see where this is going.

The charade was also an opportunity for the State to intimidate and bully the public with a show of military might in the form of water cannons, police dogs and tear gas.

The operation is also being deployed to suggest new controls on the invisible border between north and southern Ireland. This will be sold on the basis that it will stop immigrants moving between Dublin and the north and who wouldn’t want that? But it will do no such thing. Any new controls will be used against ordinary Irish people and not illegals as a means of tracking and tracing those who travel across the border frequently. Think digital ID.

In every media event, the pattern is always the same and the moral of the story never changes: every psyop ushers in more police state and less freedom. Covid was about installing more control and surveillance. The climate hoax is about installing more control and surveillance. Fake school tragedies are about installing more control and surveillance. Riots and protests are about installing more control and surveillance. Migrant attacks are about installing more control and surveillance.

Ordo Ab Chao has been the freemasons’ motto for hundreds of years and every time they pull a hoax, that’s all it is about. If you can still stomach mainstream media and the controlled opposition after the lies they’ve told you this time round, you might need to switch your alarm clock to extra loud.