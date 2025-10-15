The human body is the most remarkable healing machine: the superlative example of God’s ingenious design. You only have to look at how a cut on your finger vanishes before your eyes in a matter of days to understand that it is mending itself externally and internally 24/7/365. Except humans get in the way and destroy that process because they are so poorly educated about health and trust their mendacious doctors.

We are witnessing a tsunami of sudden death and so-called turbo cancers all around us. In a small country like Ireland, it’s very easy to observe and cannot be concealed as easily as it might in a bigger population. We only have to look at the death notices on rip.ie and see young faces staring out at us day in day out followed by bogus tributes in the fakestream media that make no reference to the cause of their demise as bought-off journalists strive to normalise death at 21.

The cause of many of these deaths is the ‘cancer care pathway’ which is the mechanism through which the highly lucrative cancer industry keeps its wheels oiled. It almost always starts with a biopsy: a needle puncture into a suspected tumour, the tightly sealed sac of toxins (not cells) the body has created as part of its clean-up detox operation. Doctors insidiously justify biopsies claiming they provide data about the type of ‘cancer’ their gullible customer has and how ‘advanced’ it is. They then select from a lucrative suite of unnecessary and dangerous treatments to enrich themselves and put their naive prisoner on the path to death through surgery, chemo and radium with a big dose of fear mixed in to help them along.

Since the appalling scamdemic, anyone who doesn’t appreciate just how dark, corrupt and money-grabbing the medical profession is now has been living under a rock.

Biopsies release toxins back into the bloodstream and lymphatic system when the needle bursts the tumour, which almost guarantees spread and creates the environment in which the medics can move in and capture the patient who would otherwise have survived. There’s no money to be made from healthy humans.

Dr Thomas Lodi explains:

We need to view tumours as nothing more than black sacks we use to deposit rubbish. We know what would happen if we came along with a scissors and started cutting them up. That’s what your doctor does when he performs a biopsy. What’s worse, just when the body is trying to deal with an accumulation of toxins by collecting them into a tumour, the biopsy not only releases the muck back into the body, it puts further stress on it by causing tissue damage and inflammation. This can lead to infection and other complications. False positives and overdiagnosis are other byproducts of this dangerous system not to mention the anxiety and worry caused - which really do make people ill.

You can help your body’s cleaning process along by creating an alkaline environment in it, avoiding sugar, smoking, alcohol, pharma drugs and emotional stress, giving up processed foods, dangerous textiles and exposure to chemicals, taking seaweed baths and saunas, and critically by doing regular fasting.

The penitential season of Advent begins on November 30th. Now is the time to start preparing for it and getting used to regular fasting if you’re not already. There is a reason three days of the week in the Irish language refer to fasting: Wednesday is Dé Céadaoin meaning first fast, Thursday is Déardaoin or between fasts, and Friday is Dé hAoine which means day of fasting from the Latin word ieiunium. Make it part of your monthly schedule and stay away from doctors. Your body will thank you for it and it will work wonders for your soul.