Belfast Beheading Hoax: The Comedy Continues
Crisis actor fund reaches the magic number and they need to tell us...
In the meantime, special in Lidl this weekend. Roll up and get your anti-beheading device. You too can be a hero! 🙄
PS. We’re still waiting for the real Matthew McKiernan to step forward…
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with go fund me actions I always have to think about the Pulse nightclub. They got millions.
He might make the GAA all-stars team of the season yet 😉