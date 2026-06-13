Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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m boor's avatar
m boor
2d

with go fund me actions I always have to think about the Pulse nightclub. They got millions.

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ken's avatar
ken
2d

He might make the GAA all-stars team of the season yet 😉

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