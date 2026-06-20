In the real world, trains don’t crash into the back of other trains in the same way planes don’t collide in mid-air. Today’s automated rail computer systems are foolproof and loaded with multiple advance warning signals that keep drivers alert, preventing them from making catastrophic errors. When you apply this logic to the latest drill that went live in a rural setting near Bedford, southeast England, you have to concede, it’s a textbook hoax to keep key Agenda 2030 objectives (see above) on track.

The narrative as follows: A Luton Airport Express train smashed into the back of a stationary Nottingham service on the same track heading to St Pancras at around 5pm yesterday, derailing at least one carriage. The train was stationary due to a system fault. The collision killed the train driver and 33 were seriously hurt.

So all the back-up safety measures and alarm bells failed simultaneously including the eyesight and IQ of both drivers and all control room staff back at base? Improbable. Modern trains have automated braking systems so even if one driver has had some sort of vaxxident, the computer takes control.

One of the staged images released by the crisis team who faked the Bedford crash

Conveniently, the drill took place in the middle of the countryside (though much of the footage was prepared well in advance in a studio) and when it went live, the main priority for the crisis management team was to warn people - including ‘friends and family’ of the crisis actors to stay away! Why on earth would they do that? In case their loved ones found a movie set when they arrived? The entire surrounding area was closed off to nosy parkers - the only ones permitted on scene were those involved in the show.

Just a coincidence that it happened right next to a new Universal Studios theme park, in construction to facilitate more drills like this one no doubt. Only last week, a puppetician was signalling for it to have its own direct train service. Interesting timing.

The media were ordered not to ask any questions at the press conference afterwards - not that they would because they’re part of the circus. And if you think the masonic police and emergency services aren’t capable of pulling off a stunt like this, take your mind back to Convid: they were all in on it.

If the event were real, we’d be given real footage, real photos and lots of them. Videos of the ‘walking wounded’ would flood the internet and we’d be able to see with our own eyes that they are genuine. Instead, we get the same old, poor quality, blurred nonsense like this.

Here’s the lead crisis actor from the drill, ‘Dr’ Peter Knapp, who turns out to be a climate hoaxter and ‘independent filmmaker’ - the ideal person to take part in and maybe even direct a hoax such as this, which is designed to make the masses rethink their travel plans and preferably #StayHome.

Dr Knapp’s story stinks of fakery. It’s cold and scripted. He shows no emotion nor any sign of trauma despite having just survived a horrific train crash. He claims he was in the front carriage but is completely unscathed, no obvious injuries and is well enough to give interviews. If this was real, he would have been taken straight to hospital given that he hit his head and would not have been allowed to do interviews until he was examined and cleared by doctors. Then the police would take him away to be questioned and he would be told not to speak to media because an investigation was ongoing. Note how he drops in the reference to terrorism. Any Arabs with rucksacks around? Keep an extra eye out for them and be on your guard. Seed planted. And where is all the credible footage of the carnage he describes? Nowhere to be seen.

Here’s Invisible Prison’s inimitable take on the event.

(Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/1BdbCQLyWOuS/ - Bitchute is banned in the JewK but with a VPN, you can watch it.)

People like Dr Knapp are so brainwashed by communism and climatism, they really believe staged events like this will bring about their net zero utopia. And with every drill, they get one step closer. Rail transport in the east of England was effectively shut down last night and will continue to be for the weekend - one of the busiest in the year, creating no end of chaos for the public and their travel plans. There’s no logical reason whatsoever to shut down rail services until next week except to cause more public hardship and prime people for a time when they can’t just go where they like, when they like. In time, they will learn, they have all they need in their 15-minute city.

See more hoax indicators above: a flurry of orange and the ubiquitous plastic bottle pile. Look at the trains. The damage is really very limited, almost as if they have been placed at the scene.

This picture makes the Boston marathon bombing look real. Amazing how the white dress survived but her arm didn’t. Wasn’t there ‘blood everywhere’?

CNN is being taken to task for this video with accusations of fakery, AI use and misinformation in the comments section. That’s a good sign. The cover image is obviously a dud.

The reason we’re seeing a plague of transport hoaxes in the media serves several other purposes, not least planting the idea of driverless trains and buses in the public psyche because ‘humans are just too dumb to control them’. This brings the madmen one step closer to their Musktopian control grid: no digital ID means no travel and no human onsite to break the rules. That’s why so many petrol stations are now unmanned and why airports are rolling out automated check-in and passport control.

This narrative is being pushed by faceless bots on social media, not by accident.

It’s not that anyone believes fully automated transport systems will actually work. Of course they won’t. The long-term plan is to phase out public transport all together because they simply can’t afford to fund it any more and they don’t want the plebs to travel anywhere without permission. This was the way things operated under the Jewish regime in Eastern Europe until the 1980s. It’s not that hard to imagine it being reinvented in a technocracy where people are so dumbed down and worn out they will simply police themselves and will be too frightened to go anywhere à la Covid. This time around, the controllers want to make it look voluntary.

Public transport crashes also tick the hate speech box. After such events, the same narrative is always pushed by controlled ‘far right’ influencers that those responsible must have been diversity hires - ie immigrants or homosexuals, giving the State an excuse to introduce more speech controls following these planted racist and homophobic slurs.

And just to double down on the public’s trauma and reinforce the idea that train travel really is dangerous, another laughable exercise was launched from Germany today.

Fingers Up!

A ‘firefighter’ summed it up when he said ‘unbelievable’.

And if you want to know how they do it, here’s one they made earlier…

Lovely day for a train ride. Enjoy your journey!