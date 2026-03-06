'Anti-Vaxxer' RFK To Launch 'Universal Vaccine'
Keep trusting the plan, Trumptards
Courtesy: Peggy Hall, The Healthy American
PS: Immunity is another scam. We don’t have an immune system. We have a healing system. The fiction of immunity was invented (yes by Jews) to justify vaccines. Your body heals if you leave it alone and stop putting toxic chemicals into it.
The Kennedys are a family of crisis actors and have been since the Js first put them on your television screens.
Forget “Safe & Effective” that’s so so so old school… now we have “Safer & Effective” and when the digital ID enslavement comes we will be MADE take the “Safer & Effective”. Will Paddy go for the enslavement.. absolutely he will. Because Paddy is the most virtuous virtue signalling dope there is.
Another jew devoted actor selected by the Trojan Trump administration.