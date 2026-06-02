Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Sean O'Dalaigh's avatar
Sean O'Dalaigh
2d

Anyone who pushes the virology / vaccine scam is but scam artist

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Jim's avatar
Jim
1d

McCulloch has been a gaslighter for the medical establishment since at least day one of the Covid scam

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