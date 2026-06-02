Anti-Vax Hero Dr McCullough Promotes Vaccines
He's as fake as Fauci and the duplicitous Irish 'doctors' involved in the bogus Medical Council fear op are his biggest fans. They're laughing at you again!
Truthers, do you see it yet? I remind my Irish audience that this pharma quack is the hero of the IMC persecuted ‘doctors’ who are as fake as he is. Time to waken up.
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Previously…
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anyone who pushes the virology / vaccine scam is but scam artist
McCulloch has been a gaslighter for the medical establishment since at least day one of the Covid scam