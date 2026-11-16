Like all political leaders, crisis actor Sean Duffy who’s been given lead role in the air hoax of recent days, is an MK ultra brainwashed puppet of the regime

The alleged mass cancellation of flights across America and Europe in recent days is nothing more than the New World Order once again herding the slaves into a mindset where they opt not to fly or travel at all because of the potential hassle and hazards involved. As we’ve discussed countless times, manufactured travel chaos is just another #StayHome ploy no different to Convid - planned and staged like all of the retarded videos they’ve been pumping out on YouTube of fake planes falling out of the sky or landing upside down on the runway.

Stage Prop: Upside down Delta - a scene from one of their worst ‘Airplane’-style skits

These are of course things that never happened but this is their crass way of implementing the UN SDGs by stealth using the nudge, nudge technique and gentle persuasion on the serfs until they’ve handed away all that remains of their freedom, wealth and privacy.

The controllers’ objective is to bring flying as we know it to an end by 2030 - that’s why we’ve seen such a rush on things of late and a relentless stream of unhinged air hoaxes.

I don’t write any of this to cause panic or alarm but it’s better we are wise to their diabolical agenda so we can take a stand against it and carry on regardless: that’s their worst nightmare. They create all of these hoaxes to change public behaviour, and given the levels of compliance and self-policing during the scamdemic, Covid proved they could pull it off. If the public had said no, it wouldn’t have happened.

The graphic below is taken from a British government-commissioned report called ‘Absolute Zero’, published in 2019. It spells out exactly how the madmen plan to collapse Western societies to achieve their phony ‘net zero’ as in ‘you will go nowhere and be happy’.

Look at the section on flying: their intention is to close all UK airports except Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast by 2029, and the remaining three by 2049! We’ve learned that when these deviants say they’re going to do something, they usually mean it, but they can’t without public backing. In recent decades, they’ve spent a fortune getting rid of human beings from airports, and all means of public transport are being replaced by computerised systems which in time - when there are few enough humans left - will intentionally be brought to a halt - fulfilling their ultimate goal.

And so the contrived circus that was played out in America over the weekend in which the media claimed that planes were brought to a standstill nationwide was just the latest brazen step towards ‘Absolute Zero’. Programmed clown Sean Duffy, who plays the role of ‘Transport Secretary’, is the protagonist in this TV drama, which kicked off at 3.36 pm on Friday last. The chances are it didn’t happen at all and was nothing more than a drill.

Duffy, like Trump, comes from a TV reality show background and has been groomed for the job since his teenage years - a smarmy crisis actor who’s clearly the subject of intense MK Ultra subjugation and is no doubt blackmailed to the teeth by the lodge. Here he is in one of his early cameo roles being primed for the Big Time beside Trump.

Here’s a snapshot of how things looked in US skies on Friday during the national shutdown. Did it happen at all or was it just a hyped-up media event to convince anyone flying that day not to bother going to the airport and to make others cancel their upcoming flight plans? Remember during Covid when they said you couldn’t board a plane without a vaccine or PCR test but in reality people did and were allowed to do so. Then as now, everything was exaggerated out of proportion by the lying media.

Stunts like this are being run on a small scale all the time when local media generate anxiety about killer storms on the way, strikes, delays, whatever, which has the knock-on effect of causing people to cancel their plans and #StayHome.

The cover story presented by the hoaxters this time is that air traffic control is too old and needs a complete upgrade to a ‘state-of-the-art system’ as in ‘we have ways of keeping you grounded.’ The Crisis-Actor-In-Chief said the equipment had a ‘heart attack’. Then they added another layer of lies to the story claiming they were in the process of an upgrade when the crisis happened.

Of course there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the original equipment so why did they knit this extra layer into the narrative? Because they want the public to lose faith in both the old and the new system. After all, who in their right mind would trust an air traffic control tower run by robots? Their fake AI system is just a trick to generate fear in the public but it’s unlikely it will ever actually be implemented. As with everything to do with AI, it’s just a ruse to take people out of jobs, pretend that bots are going to replace them and then shut down the economy a la Covid but on a more permanent basis. And propaganda like this is how they do it.

Sean Duffy took on another role recently playing a fake Catholic father of his own family. So cringe it makes Russell Brand look authentic. Surely by now people are wakening up to the fact that all front-of-house politicians are lousy actors reading a script and need permission to go to the bathroom. They have no control over anything and are just puppets on a string.

The mainstream media are plummeting to zero credibility with each passing hoax even among those still foolish enough to watch. The big switch-off is closer than we think. As for the skies, once people keep booking flights and turning up at airports, their planned shutdown is unlikely to become a reality.

I’m not sure if this pilot is the real deal because his video was allowed to go viral but he echoes what most aviation staff are thinking. It’s business as usual and that’s the way they want to keep it. So keep them in jobs and whatever you do, don’t stay home.