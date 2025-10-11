Aaron Brady is an innocent man, framed by corrupt gardai Mark Phillips and Pat Marry among others, blackmailed barristers and judges including Brendan Grehan, Lorcan Staines, Michael White and Tony Hunt, and the Irish media.

This appalling miscarriage of justice is not going away. What has been done to this young father and his family reveals just how morally bankrupt the Irish police, judiciary, legal profession and media are.

The Supreme Court under Donal O’Donnell refused to accept Aaron’s appeal which has more than 40 damning legal inconsistencies. It is now at The European Court of Human Rights.

As a personal request, I am pleading with you to let people know about this appalling case. Aaron Brady must be released from jail. He has a nine-year-old son and wife at home who need him.

The real killers of Adrian Donohoe are being protected by the guards because his murder was an inside job.

You can download this video here: https://old.bitchute.com/video/xJOrtNBQjrcA/

To learn more about the framing of Aaron Brady: https://www.youtube.com/@justice4aaronbrady755/videos

Please write to Aaron Brady at Portlaoise Prison, Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland.