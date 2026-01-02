Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
5h

It would be an "appalling vista" (a lá Lord Denning) to admit they were wrong, so for that reason Aaron won't be going home soon. They have their man and that's it. Like everything else that goes wrong, it would need a huge amount of people turning up and crowding the courts with their presence to demand true justice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael John Dennis's avatar
Michael John Dennis
8h

Sadly, what I’ve read about this case and given the behaviour of the Irish state to date, the Irish state are clearly so corrupt and ideologically driven that they will ensure that Aaron Brady dies in prison before he ever gets to clear his name - his son will end up having to fight this case after his parents passing and it will only be after Aaron’s passing that the truth will ever be revealed, if at all - the only alternative way for justice to be served in Ireland is if the current corrupt Irish civilian government are replaced with an Irish Catholic patriot milltary ruling council government ruling by Milltary decree, with US Military assistance, once the Knights Templar and the Knights of Christ are re-established as effective and elite military fighting forces for the defence and protection of Catholics in Catholic lands and once the Crusades and the Inqusition are restarted

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture