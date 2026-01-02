Adrian Donohoe’s killer is significantly taller

Enoch Burke could leave prison tonight. He is there of his own volition. Aaron Brady does not have that luxury. He is locked up for life for a murder he had nothing to do with and has spent almost ten years incarcerated.

All of the bleeding hearts in Ireland, who are facilitated by the algorithm, rant and rave about Enoch Burke but utter not as much as a whisper about this actual travesty of justice. Why is that? In a word, cowardice.

Over Christmas, Aaron unlike Enoch got no headlines, no protests, no support from the so-called alternative media, no boosting on X. The default position is to ignore and hope it will go away.

If you have watched just one of Tony Brady’s videos in the last five years, you will know that there are serious problems with the official narrative spun by the gardai about the murder of their colleague Adrian Donohoe in January 2013 at a rural credit union near Dundalk, Co Louth.

Aaron Brady was in the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland at the time of the murder in the Republic. He is a completely different height to the actual killer, who is being protected to this day by the Gardai because the murder clearly was an inside job. That is now irrefutable.

For the last six years, I have been the only journalist in Ireland to speak out about this case and have been severely targeted as a result. I have been arrested for supporting Aaron and helping to expose the litany of lies told by the State about him. An online defamation campaign was launched against me. Two bogus legal actions were taken against me shortly after I told my audience the evidence is conclusive that Aaron is innocent and published information like this in my newspaper The Irish Light.

The video below is the latest plea from Aaron’s courageous family. All they want is for you to share their campaign with your family and friends in order to put pressure on the State. I’m asking you to do the same. Aaron Brady has to be released this year. He is being kept in jail by Brendan Grehan SC, Lorcan Staines SC and Garda Superintendent Mark Phillips, three of the most corrupt individuals in this State.

This cover-up must come to an end. Please remember Aaron in your prayers, write to him in Portlaoise Prison and speak out about this injustice at every opportunity. As I have said many times, they could kidnap your child any day of the week for something he has not done. You would be very grateful to have support.

As Irish people, it is our moral obligation to get behind this family and do whatever we can to help them. The release of Aaron Brady will serve every single one of us, make the State accountable for its crimes, and give a little boy his father back. Please act today.