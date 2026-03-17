Have a truly Catholic, prayerful and tasteful day. Remember the ‘Tricolour’ is the flag of the guillotine on Western civilisation, which brought about this era of Jewish degeneracy and debt slavery.

St Patrick, through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, will banish the Judaizers in the fullness of time, when the people turn their faces back to Him and His Way.

Consider the fasting, prayer and penance of our ancestors on this Holy Day. It was the Irish who created the abstinence movement. They would disown the current model.