A Blessed And Dignified St Patrick's Day!
Stay away from leprechauns, inflatable shamrocks and rainbow parades stuffed to the (Darby O') gills with drunken Yanks pretending to be Oirish. We are embarrassed for you.
Have a truly Catholic, prayerful and tasteful day. Remember the ‘Tricolour’ is the flag of the guillotine on Western civilisation, which brought about this era of Jewish degeneracy and debt slavery.
St Patrick, through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, will banish the Judaizers in the fullness of time, when the people turn their faces back to Him and His Way.
Consider the fasting, prayer and penance of our ancestors on this Holy Day. It was the Irish who created the abstinence movement. They would disown the current model.
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I fasted all day for St Patrick, and Our Lady of Fatima. The world might be reduced to atomic ashes but that is okay. Our Lord Jesus Christ (and Elias and Henoch before Him) are coming to restore all things, and meanwhile my only real concern is getting myself and my loved ones through those Pearly Gates.
God is not mocked, and Trumpenstein and his Jooish cohorts are going to get what's coming to them, if they don't repent (which does not seem likely). Likewise the current Clowns running Vatican City. (They would do well to contemplate even that Fake and Ghey "3rd Secret of Fatima" that JP2 released in the year 2000.) (The REAL Third Secret spoke of the APostasy of Rome and an invalid "New Mass", for the record.)
The day of reckoning draws nigh.
In the Holy and Sorrowful Hearts of Jesus and Mary.
Ireland needs another St Patrick to drive out the demons (snakes). the traitorous political and business elite who have shunned God and brought a new tyranny.
"I bind to myself God's power to guide me, God's might to uphold me, God's wisdom to teach me. God's eye to watch over me, God's ear to hear me. God's word to give me speech. God's hand to bind me. God's shield to shelter me against the seductions of sin....Christ with me, Christ before me. Christ behind me. Christ within me, Christ with the soldier. Christ with the traveler. Christ in the heart of everyone who thinks of me. Christ in every eye that sees me. Christ in every ear that hears me. Praise to the Lord of my salvation. Salvation to Christ the Lord."
Hail Glorious St Patrick - pray and intercede for your beloved Ireland!