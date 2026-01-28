Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Watson's avatar
Mark Watson
11h

What a joke - absolutely no dust or staining on the t-shirt which has slits which are so precise they've obviously been cut with scissors by someone whose day job is preparing models for the catwalk.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
8h

I'm very glad you are doing this series, and I have no doubt that many people here in the U.S. will carefully examine the evidence you present and consider it with open minds. Thank you.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture