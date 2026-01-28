9/11 Crisis Actors: Tom Canavan
A New Series
Nice ketchup you got there, Mr Canavan. Note how the handler swoops him away before his story gets any more preposterous.
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What a joke - absolutely no dust or staining on the t-shirt which has slits which are so precise they've obviously been cut with scissors by someone whose day job is preparing models for the catwalk.
I'm very glad you are doing this series, and I have no doubt that many people here in the U.S. will carefully examine the evidence you present and consider it with open minds. Thank you.