Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
6mEdited

I Had Sept 11 Figured Out On The Same Day & Still To This Day We Are Trying To Enlighten The Sheep As To What Went On, They Will Never Pull Their Heads Out Of Their Asses! All The World Is A Stage And Has Been Since William Shakespeare/Francis Bacon Told Us That So Long Ago & Even Before.

Like The Band "The Police" Said, "Sending Out An SOS" Only To Fall On Deaf Ears.

Reply
Share
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
26m

Yea, with any false flag, sometimes people can really die, sometimes no one may die, etc etc. I don't spend a lot of time trying to figure all that out. In the case of 9/11, the thing I press upon to those who are still asleep is Israhell's involvement. So long as that remains hidden, the joo world order can march forward. To those on this tremendous site that need more info, the best I've found is the 9/11 work of Christopher Bollyn.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture