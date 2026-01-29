In this series, I’m sharing some of the information that persuaded me that the towers were taken down by controlled demolition and were empty at the time, as is the case in all such demolitions. This short clip reveals some of the less-than-credible families of alleged victims and their dubious testimonies. This research has been compiled by Simon Shack, producer of the exceptional documentary ‘September Clues’, available here: www.septemberclues.org. His website is an excellent source for learning more about the Twin Towers hoax.