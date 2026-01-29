9/11 Crisis Actors: The Fishy Families
A New Series
In this series, I’m sharing some of the information that persuaded me that the towers were taken down by controlled demolition and were empty at the time, as is the case in all such demolitions. This short clip reveals some of the less-than-credible families of alleged victims and their dubious testimonies. This research has been compiled by Simon Shack, producer of the exceptional documentary ‘September Clues’, available here: www.septemberclues.org. His website is an excellent source for learning more about the Twin Towers hoax.
I Had Sept 11 Figured Out On The Same Day & Still To This Day We Are Trying To Enlighten The Sheep As To What Went On, They Will Never Pull Their Heads Out Of Their Asses! All The World Is A Stage And Has Been Since William Shakespeare/Francis Bacon Told Us That So Long Ago & Even Before.
Like The Band "The Police" Said, "Sending Out An SOS" Only To Fall On Deaf Ears.
Yea, with any false flag, sometimes people can really die, sometimes no one may die, etc etc. I don't spend a lot of time trying to figure all that out. In the case of 9/11, the thing I press upon to those who are still asleep is Israhell's involvement. So long as that remains hidden, the joo world order can march forward. To those on this tremendous site that need more info, the best I've found is the 9/11 work of Christopher Bollyn.