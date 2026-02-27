Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas John Ennos's avatar
Nicholas John Ennos
1d

I can't think of any opposition figures in the UK who are not controlled. Freemasonry started in the UK and holds a stranglehold over all its institutions.

Reply
Share
Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
1d

911

9x11 = 99

Inverts to 66

:)

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture