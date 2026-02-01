Who could forget Harley Shirt Guy aka Mark Walsh, ‘freelancer with Fox’, in other words crisis actor extraordinaire? He’s known as Harley because of his t-shirt bearing the motorbike logo. Harley’s role as an eyewitness was to create and control the official media narrative from the start in his clearly scripted interview which mirrored the CGI imagery of the film. He said he saw the ‘entire thing’ from start to finish from five blocks away including the second plane ‘exploding through the other side’ of the building. And long before anyone else, he was able to determine that morning exactly what caused the towers to collapse.

Harley managed to get downtown in record time to do his interview with handlers in suits standing by to keep him on track. Better yet, the towers had barely collapsed when he asserted that they fell because of ‘structural failure due to the intensity of the fires’ - which just happened to be the final conclusion of the official report. Amazing guesswork. He also planted the term ‘Ground Zero’ into the narrative, straight from his script.

His poor quality video interview could have been pre-recorded in a studio with a green screen as some of the buildings behind him are blurred for some reason and different in reality, as observed by Simon Shack and the Clues Forum.

Was Harley pre-recorded? Some of the buildings don’t seem to match the real skyline

Here’s some more interesting observations about his script from Clues Forum (www.clueforum.info)

Apart from the fact that Harley is telling obvious whoppers, his entire demeanour is off: he’s way too chatty and light-hearted for somebody who’s just witnessed such a traumatic event. The interview has obviously been rehearsed.

Some believe Harley may have starred in the 2013 LAX shooting event as Nick Pugh.

Hard to say but the acting is just as bad.

Point of interest. As soon as anyone mentions the crisis actors of 9/11, the Troof Industrial Complex moves straight in with the Judy Wood ‘Towers Went Poof’ spoof. This is a distraction technique to keep the focus away from the lousy actors in the 9/11 film. The Judy Woods psyop pushes the notion that the buildings were brought down by direct energy weapons (DEW) as opposed to controlled demolition, which is the much simpler explanation. The DEW theory is a cover for the fact that there was no significant rubble or human remains at the site. Think about it. Body parts should have been scattered all over lower Manhattan not to mention hundreds of desks, chairs, doors, telephones and toilets but they weren’t. That’s because the towers were empty of people and furniture long in advance, no planes hit the towers obviously, and the area around the buildings had been closed off in a ‘drill’ for at least several hours before. So those who promote the Judy Woods theory claiming everything turned to dust are using it to deny the truth and should be treated as co-intel spooks.

As far as I’m concerned, the key question is not how the towers came down - we know they did - and buildings can be replaced. It’s whether or not almost 3,000 people died. The evidence thankfully suggests they didn’t, just like in almost all psyops. We live in a world of immoral people who will sell their souls to take part in such operations for money or to get off criminal charges. They’re given a new identity and nobody is any the wiser. And if they ever decided to come clean, who would listen to them? The mainstream media? Unlikely.

Next installment soon.