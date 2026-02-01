Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

RyeleeTucker
4h

Great job proving again that we didn’t see what we were told we saw.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of Dr. Woods’s presentation that cannot be explained away with controlled demolition. An entire city did see buildings “burning” for several hours; the debris doesn’t add up to the amount that should be there; and the “smoke” went up for days and days from the site…

Tim Brown
3hEdited

I have NO doubt that 9/11 was a planned event. But the idea that the entire contents of 2 HUGE buildings had everything removed seems just as absurd to me. You’re telling us that “They” were able to clean out a tremendous amount of stuff in the middle of the most populous city in the US without any people noticing and saying, “What’s all this then?!”. And I have not heard of even one person in 25 years who said they saw this gigantic emptying of these enormous buildings and wondered why it was happening. I’m definitely no expert like you claim to be but even just this part of your theory falls apart! I want to know the TRUTH about 9/11 just like so many others. But you have got to come up with something WAY better than this. Surely I am not alone on this…

